WhatsApp trick to send your photo cartoon version | Pixabay

This time we will show you a trick that will undoubtedly make you get out of boredom and with which you will surely make more than one of your contacts of the famous app WhatsApp messaging, so keep reading.

As you can see, WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in most of the world, its relevance means that every day there are ways to make this application more attractive.

Such is the case of making a cartoon or caricature version photo, however, to do so you need an application called Voilà AI Artist Editor that helps to achieve that effect.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to change the time of sent messages

Voilà AI Artist is defined by its own creators as “a fun application that combines human creativity with artificial intelligence to turn your photos into funny cartoons and impressive masterpieces”.

In addition, the application will show us a grid with a maximum of 3 animated photographs to choose from when we take a photograph or selfie.

With these animated photographs, you can decorate your WhatsApp profile photo, share it in your stories or send them to your contacts.

When downloading the application, it will ask us for the permissions to access the camera and photo gallery of our cell phone, and already accepting that, the following is to do this:

Open Voilà AI Artist and choose any of the filters: 3D Cartoon, 2D Cartoon, Caricature or Renaissance by clicking on the orange arrow on the right side. In this part we will have to choose between taking a photo with the “Camera” option or animate the image of a celebrity with the “Celebrities” option. Now the camera will open and an oval will appear in the middle where we have to fit our face to take the photo. Then you click on “Use” and we wait for the application to load to show us the filters. You choose any of the 3 photos with the filters that we find at the bottom of the grid. In the upper right part we will see the icon of an arrow, we press it. Finally, we choose which network we want to send it to: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or simply save it on your cell phone reel and voilà!

It may interest you: Surprise Kimberly Loaiza wearing very tight and flirty clothes

When it is sent by WhatsApp, a small list of contacts or conversations with which there has been interaction recently will be displayed, you can select to send one of them or if the desired person does not appear, use the function to save the photo and send it by opening the messaging application.

On the other hand, WhatsApp confirmed the arrival of two new functions to the application: the multi-device update and the messages that are only seen once.

It should be noted that the news was released by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, which claimed to have held a personal conversation, via the application, with Will Cathcart, CEO of WhatsApp, and Mark Zuckerberg himself, owner of the company, about the new updates. .