WhatsApp trick to send photos with cartoon filter | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know how you can send photos with a cartoon filter through the famous app WhatsApp, so if you are a bit bored and want to learn something new, keep reading.

If you want to be an anime, you should definitely try this tool that we are about to show you and most likely someone else wants to know how to do it.

As you can see, the main function of WhatsApp is to provide instant messaging services, that is clear to us, however, its more than two billion users around the world have been requesting an animated filter function when activating their camera, something similar to what the famous Instagram social network can do.

It should be noted that this is not yet possible in the application and the company does not even consider it, however, in this note we will teach you a trick to send your photos in animated mode.

It is nothing more and nothing less than an additional application that is available for both cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems (iPhone).

You just have to download from Google Play or the App Store, Voila Al Artist, an APK that allows us to take a photograph or choose a photograph of a celebrity to turn it into a cartoon.

In addition, the Voila al Artist application will show us a grid with a maximum of 3 animated images to choose from when we take a photograph or selfie.

It is important to clarify that with these images you can decorate your WhatsApp profile photo, share it in your stories and send it to your contacts.

Steps to create your animated photos:

Once you download the aforementioned application, it will immediately ask us for permissions to access the camera and photo gallery of our cell phone, it is necessary to highlight this part.

Open the Voila Al Artist application and choose any of the filters: 3D Cartoon, 2D Cartoon, Caricature or Renaissance by pressing the orange arrow on the right side. In this part we will have to choose between taking a photo with the “Camera” option or animating the image of a celebrity with the “Celebrities” option. Now the camera will open and an oval will appear in the middle where we have to fit our face to take the photo. Then we press “Use” and wait for the application to load to show us the filters. You choose any of the 3 photos with the filters that we find at the bottom of the grid. In the upper right we will see the icon of an arrow, you click on it. Finally, we choose the network we want to send it to, it can be WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or simply save it on your cell phone reel.

It should be noted that as you use the application, ads will appear, however, there is a premium version where you will have to pay to use the application without being shown advertising.

On the other hand, many times we have exchanged our phone number so that a friend, family member, or coworker can book us on their mobile phone and when we talk to them through WhatsApp, they will know immediately that it is about us.

However, have you ever wondered with what name or nickname they have registered us in their contact list?

It should be mentioned that it is not necessary to install an additional application, there is a very easy method and you can do it through WhatsApp.

You just have to ask the contact you are interested in to know how they saved you to forward your cell phone number, this will do it through the application by entering the conversation of both, pressing the icon of the clip, and in contact it will look for your name and you will send it.