WhatsApp trick to send a photo and self-destruct | Pixabay

This time we will show you how to send a Photo or video on WhatsApp, to be seen only once and then self destruct, something similar to what happens in Instagram applications or even Snapchat, so keep reading.

That’s right, with this trick you can send the photo or video you want without risk of being shared again, so follow these steps to apply the “See once” function.

As you can see, the famous app WhatsApp wants to attract all users who migrated to applications such as Telegram or Signal since its new terms and conditions came into effect on May 15.

It may interest you: WhatsApp steps to deactivate your account for as long as you want

For them, it is granting greater privacy and security when sending messages and now the application belonging to Facebook has put the “See once” function to the test, which consists of sending a photo or video that when opened will be automatically deleted.

Most WhatsApp users tend to share a large number of photos and videos every day and for privacy reasons we often want these files to only be seen by a person without the risk of sharing them with someone else.

We tell you that this is now possible in the aforementioned instant messaging application without the need to download additional apps or programs.

It is important to make it clear that at the moment the function is only available in the beta version of Android, since it has not yet been officially launched, since it is being tested.

While in terms of mobile phones with the iPhone iOS operating system, it is very likely that upon completion of the test stage it will be an official tool on all devices and systems.

HOW TO SEND PHOTOS AND VIDEOS THAT CAN BE SEEN ONLY ONCE When you have installed the WhatsApp beta, open it and go to any conversation, it can be individual or group. Now, click on the clip icon and then gallery to select a photo or video. Click for a few seconds on the file to send until the check appears. In the upper right we touch where it says “Ok”. The image or video will open for editing and next to the send button, the number 1 will appear circled. Clicking on the latter and the following message will appear: “Photo configured to be viewed only once”.

It may interest you: Because of Kimberly Loaiza JD Pantoja cries inconsolably!

Finally, we send the file and in the chat we will see “Photo” or “Video” when the user has not yet seen the file.

When it has been viewed, it will show us “Open” and when our message is exited, it will be automatically destroyed.