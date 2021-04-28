WhatsApp trick to save chats and access them on iPhone or Android

WhatsApp it has a problem and it is the way it saves your chats. They are always on your device, there is no copy in the cloud – such as messages from Instagram, iMessage or Telegram-. In case you lose it, you will also lose all your conversations unless you backup in the cloud.

WhatsApp it does this by design. They consider that to maintain the greatest possible privacy, the chats should not be in the cloud, even when they are encrypted.

There are many discussions about how companies should save your data. Some consider that it is valid to centralize it in the cloud, as long as a high level of privacy is guaranteed, in which no one, not even the company that operates the service, can access it. This is how it works, for example, iMessage. Instead WhatsApp it only stores them temporarily until the recipient receives the message, then it is deleted.

The good thing about this philosophy is that the level of privacy is higher. The downside is that — unless you have constant backup — if you lose your device, you lose your chats. In addition, the way WhatsApp makes backups makes it impossible to transfer messages, videos and photos from iPhone to Android and vice versa.

The WhatsApp trick to save messages and access them from iPhone or Android

There is a little known trick to being able to access all messages, videos and photos of WhatsApp from any device, be it Android or iPhone. In addition, all chats are saved in the cloud, safely.

It does Telegram. With a recent update, it allows you to import all your conversations from WhatsApp and to be able to consult them from said app. Although it sounds strange, it gives certain important advantages:

Telegram is available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and web All messages are safely saved and synced in the cloud As everything is online, space is freed up on the device

How to import your WhatsApp chats to Telegram?

To move a chat from iPhone, open the contact info screen or group info in WhatsApp, select export chat and then choose Telegram in the menu to share.

On Android, It’s similar. Open a WhatsApp chat, tap the menu ⋮ → More → Export chat and choose Telegram from the share menu. Telegram, in both cases, will respect the date of each message, to be consulted in the future as a file, from any device.

