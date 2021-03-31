WhatsApp trick to recover chats on new phones

The procedure will be different if you have a new SIM, that is, a different phone number.

For this, you must have access to your account on the old phone, you will not be able to do it this way if you no longer have it.

If you have lost or misplaced your phone, you can visit this note, where we explain how to block the account.

So once you have both phones in your hands, start by accessing the old one and make a new backup.

In the options menu – Chats – followed by Backup and press “Save”, so you will ensure that the backup is fully updated.

Now take your new phone, with its SIM already installed. Download the WhatsApp application. Access Settings – Account – Change number.

In the process, the application will take care of asking you for the relevant information, such as your old number and your new one.

It even offers you the ability to notify your contacts about the number change.

Finally, you must verify your account, so that your old number is deleted from the WhatsApp database.

There is a limitation for these processes, where you will not be able to recover conversations, or WhatsApp chat history, and that is when you want to change the operating system.

In that case, you will not be able to retrieve conversations, since the Android system will not be compatible with the WhatsApp data from iOS, and vice versa.