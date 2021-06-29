WhatsApp trick to recover a status after 24 hours | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a great trick of the famous app WhatsApp with which you can recover a deleted status after 24 hours have passed, so keep reading so you know how to do it step by step.

If you had an important message in the WhatsApp statuses, we will explain how to recover these statuses that are deleted after 24 hours.

Through the messaging application, each user can send documents in Word or PDF and even photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among other types of multimedia content.

However, there are more tricks within the application that many people have not yet explored and here at Show News we tell you about them.

If you uploaded a photo or video in the application status section, it is necessary to mention that it is already possible to recover it in a quick and practical way, without having to perform such difficult steps.

And it is not even necessary to download third-party applications or unknown APKs that, in general, tend to introduce malware to your mobile device or take part of your personal information to send you advertising either in related apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

We will tell you the secret to be able to recover those states that you no longer see after 24 hours on WhatsApp, but it is worth mentioning that it is not about the States of other people, but yours.

This trick can be carried out on both Android and iPhone devices; however, in each of them the methodology will change a bit.

Android:

The first thing you should do is enter your Files or Internal Storage. Then go to the WhatsApp folder. There you must enter Media. Now just enable the feature for hidden folders to show up. At that moment you will see one that says Status. Click on it and you will be able to view all the statuses that you have uploaded to WhatsApp and that were deleted in 24 hours.

iPhone:

The steps are usually different from Android. You must enter WhatsApp. There go to Storage and data. Click on Manage Storage. And at the top you will see all the States that you shared on WhatsApp and have a certain weight. Choose which ones you want to keep and which ones to delete.

WhatsApp is one of the programs that many like to use to be able to communicate with all the people they want just by having their number registered on their cell phone.

However, since the possibility of being able to delete messages sent on WhatsApp before they read it or even if they are opened, there is a simple trick to be able to recover that audio that has been accidentally deleted on your device. mobile.

The first thing is to enter the Internal Storage. From there go to the WhatsApp folder. Then go to Media. There you will see that it says WhatsApp Audio or Voice. Click on that folder and you will see not only the audios that you have deleted from your conversations, but also those that you sent and do not remember. Copy the one you like to the main folder and voila, you will have that WhatsApp audio that you deleted by chance.