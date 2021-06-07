WhatsApp trick to record a call without them noticing | Pixabay

On this occasion we will inform you of the steps to follow so that you can record WhatsApp calls that you consider important and also, this trick It can be used on cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems.

Although WhatsApp is not the perfect application and in recent days it has added new functions On its platform, it is still the third application with the most users and downloads worldwide, only below platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

However, over time, new tricks have been discovered that have been very useful for the users of the application.

It is for that reason that on this occasion, we will teach you how to record a WhatsApp call without the other person knowing or suspecting it.

As you can see, WhatsApp allows you to see any status of your friends without them knowing that you have gone through their stories, it also has the function so that your contacts do not know what time you have read the messages they sent you, this because you deactivated the “Reading Confirmation”.

In addition, you can deactivate your “Last Connection”, it means that no one will know when was the last time you stopped using the application.

These are official functions, however, as we said before, we are going to teach you how to record a WhatsApp call both on cell phones with Android and iOS operating systems, and best of all, without the need to install third-party applications.

And the truth is that many times it is necessary to record a call, either because you are going to interview someone or because you need to save important information when you do not have time to write something down on paper, for this problem there is a simple trick that allows you to save a conversation voice.

It should be noted that if you are going to apply this trick, make sure you do it without the intention of harming a person or violating their personal information.

ANDROID

The procedure on Android mobile devices is much simpler than its competition, so now follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and call the contact you want to chat with. When he answers you have to put the call out loud and turn up the volume. Go to the home screen of your cell phone and in the search engine you write “Voice Recorder”, this is pre-installed on the mobile. Then open the Voice Recorder and start recording. When the call ends you just have to stop the recording and the conversation will be recorded. ios

In the iPhone operating system, iOS, the procedure is more complex, since the same trick can not be applied as in Android, since Apple does not allow us to use the recorder when we are on a call. But you can do these steps:

It is necessary to have a Mac computer and connect it with your iPhone cell phone. You open “QuickTime” on the Mac and then go to “File” to select “New Audio Recording.” Then select the iPhone and press start recording in “QuickTime”. Now, we only have to call whoever we want on WhatsApp and when the conversation ends we have to end the recording.