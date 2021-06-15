WhatsApp trick to put a message as “unread” | Pixabay

If you opened a WhatsApp message by mere chance, we will introduce you to a method to be able to reverse that action and return to “unread”, so if this has ever happened to you and you have been in a panic, continue reading.

If you already have the latest version of WhatsApp, you may have noticed that a variety of functions have been added to it, such as being able to play an audio note at a higher speed: 1x, 1.5x and 2x.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it is also possible to activate the messages that self-destruct in about 7 days if they are not read.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to activate the “left-handed mode” in your chats

However, there is a new system that will help you if you have read or opened a conversation or chat without wanting to.

Although this tool has been enabled for quite some time in the fast messaging application, there are few who use it on a daily basis, especially to return a notification to the original state.

It should be noted that if you opened the message and put the text as “unread”, if you have it active, the other person will be able to see that you have opened their text and, as a consequence, the double blue check will appear in WhatsApp.

The truth is that the trick is extremely simple to perform and it is not necessary to have to download any third-party application other than WhatsApp.

And is that many times these APKs tend to steal information or request permission to access your contact list:

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp on your mobile device. Then enter the message you have read. Then select all the conversation or the text you want. At that moment you will be shown a small window where you are told that you can mark a conversation as “unread”. Set it to “unread” and it will show you as if you had a new notification. Remember that this will not vary on your friend’s WhatsApp and that they will see the double blue check if you have it active.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to send photos with cartoon filter

As you can see, there are endless tricks that unfortunately many people do not know existed.

And it is that another of them is that it is possible to know exactly who added you to WhatsApp as contacts in a definitive way.

The best of all is that you do not have to install any external APK, much less use the Plus version that, in general, does not comply with providing security or tend to display your personal information.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It is worth mentioning that in order to have a conversation with someone in the messaging application it is necessary that you have the phone number of that person or scan their QR code.

Having this, you can exchange texts, GIFs, stickers, emojis and even make calls or video calls or simply have a conversation with someone from abroad.

You must remember that you must have certain requirements to be able to achieve this trick without too many delays, be it Android or iOS (iPhone), operating systems that are compatible:

The first thing to do is enter WhatsApp fully updated. Now head to Options or click on the iPhone Broadcast List icon. In this part your contact list will be displayed. Select the contacts you want to know if they added you and you didn’t know. You can also filter by name. You will also see a WhatsApp message that clarifies that only those who have your number saved will receive your message. Now simply put together the broadcast list with all the contacts you selected and send them a message. After that, simply click on “Info” and all the people who read your message will be displayed. If you notice that an unknown number is there, it is better to block or report it since you do not know who it really is. In case they answer you, always find out how you know that person. That WhatsApp contact is the person who added you without your knowledge. If he is an acquaintance, tell him to add you or talk to him normally so that he knows who you are.