WhatsApp trick to migrate chats between iOS and Android | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp is working to be able to migrate chats between iOS and Android and even to new numbers, that’s right, now that may finally be possible after so much waiting.

If you have changed from an Android cell phone to iOS and have not been able to transfer your WhatsApp conversations, this time we tell you that this function will be possible.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application with the most users in most of the world, has been working to bring us new news in its future updates such as: vacation mode, video calls through the Web version, among others.

It may interest you: 4 tips to protect your WhatsApp account from a hack

Now, it was announced that the application will allow us to migrate the conversation history between the Android and iOS operating systems, as well as transfer said data to a new cell phone number.

Currently, if we try to transfer the WhatsApp backup stored in Google Drive to an iOS device, it will not be possible, this because the latter uses other systems to save its data.

It should be noted that this migration process is still under development, therefore, the beta version is also not available for testing.

To make these functions possible, the cloud service, known as Google Cloud or iCloud, will be used, reported the portal “WABetaInfo”.

In addition, they announced that this data transfer can not be carried out at any time, but when the WhatsApp account has been linked to an Android mobile device.

As it is recalled, the Facebook company has previously given up on many functions that were under test, it is not known if this important tool will suffer the same fate.

It may interest you: “He won’t get away with it” Enrique Guzmán performs before Frida Sofía

And although this messaging application has become extremely indispensable in our lives, it sometimes turns out to be a complete annoyance, especially when we are on vacation from work or outside of work hours.

Although at present the application allows us to silence the notifications that usually appear on almost the entire screen, this does not apply when they tag or mention us.

However, thinking about this great annoyance, the application is developing the “Vacation Mode”, which will allow us to archive all the groups we want in a separate folder, be it work, family, friends, etc., in this way not those annoying messages are going to get to us, even if they tag us.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is worth mentioning that when we decide to unarchive these groups, the conversations, photos or documents that we have not read by absence, will remain intact throughout the course of that time.

On the other hand, controversies between WhatsApp users continue, because since last May 15, the day the new privacy policies of the application came into effect, many things have been speculated.

And this time, a message has been spreading that allegedly states that the messaging application has changed everyone’s settings so that anyone can add us to unknown groups, however, it should be noted that this is not true.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez excited for her next birthday!

And is that when we download the application for the first time, by default, anyone who has registered our cell phone number can add us to a group.

However, since 2019, the application was updated and now we have the possibility of configuring our account to be added by “Everyone”, “My contacts” or “My contacts except …”, a function similar to the status display.

And to configure this option you must follow the following steps: first go to the three vertical points that are in the upper part of the extreme right, then enter “Configuration or settings” and then access “Privacy”.