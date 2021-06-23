WhatsApp trick to make a video call with 50 people | Pixabay

If you want to have one video call With more than 50 people in the famous WhatsApp application, then this is the trick you should do, so keep reading so that you know step by step how to do it without errors.

The truth is that the latest version of WhatsApp made many have decided to stay despite the entry into force of their new 2021 policies, which indicate that certain data of yours will be shared with Facebook to improve its advertising system.

But not only that, since WhatsApp currently has many functions that have been tested by its users.

One of them is the possibility of activating the messages that self-destruct, as well as the version that allows you to accelerate in 1x, 1.5x and up to 2x any audio message.

However, there is a fairly frequent tool that users use to communicate not only with their loved ones, but also with those who are quite far away: it is video calls.

And now that this type of communication has moved to PCs, it is now possible to perform this simple trick using only your mobile device or laptop where you have downloaded the messaging application.

Honestly, this trick is extremely easy and it is not necessary that you have a Facebook account since, just by opening the link, you will be able to access the video call of 50 people on WhatsApp.

The first thing is to enter the WhatsApp application. There you must click on the camera symbol to make video calls. At that moment you can create a new chat. Click on “Start group video call.” At that moment WhatsApp will tell you if you want to have a video call with 7 people or use Messenger Rooms. We click on the second option and there we will have to log in to Messenger. Create the room and copy the link.

Now simply send it to the WhatsApp group or the members who want to make up the video call and that’s it.

A total of 49 people can be added and it is a good way to hold a virtual meeting of school or family classes.

On the other hand, many people look for tricks to be able to know if a person who has blocked you is “online” or simply connected.

However, a tutorial is also being released that allows you to view the statuses of the contacts who decided to delete you.

This is extremely easy and it is only necessary to have WhatsApp, but you must also ask your closest friend, and to know him, to be able to execute these steps that we will mention below.

The first thing you should do is write to a friend of yours.

Then you must ask your friend to do you a favor to see the WhatsApp status of someone who has blocked you. If he agrees, ask him to only see the Status. At that moment you must click where it says Reply. There you will need to be tagged and the response will be directed not only to you, but also to the person who blocked you. That way you will be able to see the WhatsApp Status that was posted again. Another way is to request a screenshot from the person who is doing you the favor.

The best of all is that, unlike Instagram, WhatsApp does not inform, at the moment, if you have taken a screenshot of the conversation or the status.