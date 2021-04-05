WhatsApp trick to make a QR code for business | Pixabay

If you make use of the QR codes WhatsApp Business you will make your company or business known in a better way and you will also offer a very fast and easy way of communication, something that many people are undoubtedly looking for today.

Although many people think that they are useless, QR codes have become more popular and are currently used everywhere, such as to see a restaurant menu, download a app or even invite someone to a WhatsApp group.

In addition, the best of all is that for many entrepreneurs they are very useful, for example, WhatsApp Business has a very easy option to further streamline communication with customers through the very QR codes, with which it allows adding a contact directly on the mobile device.

It may interest you: Enable WhatsApp sticker search engine Activate it!

If you still do not offer your customers this means of communication and also of purchase, you should know that in WhatsApp Business you can sell your products, and without a doubt you are losing a good option for growth.

The steps you must follow to create a QR code of your business with WhatsApp Business are the following:

Open the WhatsApp Business app and click the three-dot button in the upper right corner. In the options menu that appears, click on “Company Settings”. Within the new menu, tap on “Direct Link”. Now, click on the “View QR code” option. This way you will see your company’s QR code on the screen, which you can also share directly through the apps on your cell phone and download it to the terminal. As an optional measure, from the “Direct link” menu you can activate the “Message” box to allow your clients to edit and send a message when opening the direct link, either by means of a QR code or link.

Also, another thing you can do is print it to show it in your business and that customers can read it with their cell phones.

You can also include it in the social networks of the company or paste it in the packaging of the products and thus you will give a first class service for your company or business, since you will offer a very fast and simple way of communication.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza present mini JD

On the other hand, there are several reasons why sometimes we read the messages of our contacts without having to open WhatsApp and not show up online.

For this reason, below we leave you the following trick so that you know what to do in these cases, however, you should know that it only works with a cell phone with Android operating system.

The first thing you should do is access the main screen of the device and press for a few seconds until the cell phone vibrates and the options appear, including a widget call, then it will give you the option and search for WhatsApp.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

You should know that this shortcut is shaped like a conversation WhatsApp and you will have to drag it to your screen and through this widget you can see all the unread text messages of the application without anyone knowing, including messages from groups.

A curious fact is that the largest organization of motorists in the United States recently warned of the danger of looking at telephones when the traffic lights are red in an exhortation to avoid the distraction behind the wheel that every day causes accidents in this country in which a average of nine people.

It may interest you: Ideal jeans for all figures Find them at SHEIN!

The AAA (American Automobile Association) indicated that according to its research, drivers can experience a “hangover effect”, in which the mind remains distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice infotainment systems when driving.