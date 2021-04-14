WhatsApp trick to know if someone reads your chats | Unsplash

On this occasion we will let you know how to know if someone reads your conversations on WhatsApp or they have opened more sessions, since the messaging app it has around two million active monthly users.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, since it has millions of users on the network, so it is essential to protect personal data extremely well or to know if someone else is spying on you or entering your conversations profile.

And it is that even though WhatsApp handles the conversations end-to-end encryption, that is, no one else can read them, according to the application’s frequently asked questions online space, there is a possibility that there are spies who can access people’s privacy, and this time you we will disclose how to find out.

Mainly, for a person to want to spy on another through the application, they will only have to access the computer or mobile of the user’s profile, so the account can be opened on any other device.

To know if someone spy, the simplest way is by entering WhatsApp Web from your cell phone.

In case the session is open from the computer, you will have to close it from there to continue.

Later you must click on the “configuration” option, then click on “WhatsApp Web / Desktop”.

Next, the devices where the account is open will be shown, so by not recognizing any device, the session may be closed.

In addition, through WhatsApp Web from the cell phone, the last connection time can be observed, which will also reveal if there are intruders on the account.

The user will even be able to know from which city the last sessions have been opened, among many other things.

On the other hand, based on deception and through a WhatsApp chain, a few days ago the operation of a campaign was discovered that they warn, could be phishing.

According to some Internet users, through the multiple messages a message is sent that supposedly offers a gift for the 30th anniversary of Amazon.

It is worth mentioning that phishing is a computer term that seeks to approach people by posing as another individual, company or service to lead them to reveal personal and confidential information when clicking on a link.

Over the years it has been detected that the main objective of this action is the theft of information; However, it is also used to implant malware, that is, a malicious program that is responsible for damaging the system without the user knowing.

For that reason, it is important to note that it is a fraud, since in the first place the e-commerce company that they use to achieve their mission is not 30 years old, since the company was founded on July 5, 1994.

Users send the chain of the supposed anniversary to various contacts with the promise that they will receive a gift, but clicking on the link will bring up a wheel to choose the prize.

When spinning the wheel, the user is asked to download an application and keep it open for at least 30 seconds, time that will be used to access the data of the mobile device, implant a malware or Trojan.

Nowadays it is of the utmost importance to have your privacy 100% protected, as it is increasingly the p3l1gro that is lived.