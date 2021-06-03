WhatsApp trick to know if someone has added you | Pixabay

This time we will give you to eat if someone unknown added you to their contact list or if a person deleted you from their WhatsApp agenda with an extremely simple trick, so keep reading to find out everything.

As you may notice, the famous platform WhatsApp allows us to keep in touch with family, friends, colleagues, neighbors or acquaintances in a practical and immediate way.

And it is enough just to add them to your cell phone’s agenda to send them a message, photo or video at any time.

However, there is also the risk that someone unknown has added you to their contact list without you knowing, either through a group conversation with many members or because someone else gave them your phone number.

And the truth is that there is a way to realize this and it is for this reason that we will tell you how to know if someone has added you on WhatsApp or if a person deleted you from their contact list without you knowing.

If you were left with the doubt about whether someone added or deleted you from their contact list on WhatsApp, there is a function that will help you find out: the broadcast lists.

According to the application’s Help Center, this tool allows you to send the same message to several contacts simultaneously, avoiding the task of writing it over and over again in each chat.

However, broadcast lists have a peculiar feature, since only the people who have added you to their contact list will receive your messages.

In other words, if you were deleted for any reason, the message you send will never appear as delivered or read.

In the case of mobile devices with Android operating system, you must enter WhatsApp, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and choose “New broadcast”.

Next, the application will open another screen with a list of contacts; choose those who do not have a name, photo, profile information or just someone who makes you curious.

After completing this step, you must confirm your selection and then send a test message.

Wait half an hour or more, then enter the broadcast list conversation again and press and hold the message you sent.

Then you must scroll to the three points in the upper right corner and then you will have to click on the “Info” option.

There you will see who has already read the message, who it reached and who did not receive it, and the people who have read or received it have you added to their contact list; If you don’t recognize someone, block them immediately and check your privacy settings.

While in IOS operating systems, open WhatsApp, go to the chats section, select “Broadcast lists” at the top left of the screen and press “New list.”

In this way, a contact book will be displayed; Pick people you don’t recognize, don’t show their name, photo, profile information, or who you’re curious about.

Once you finish selecting them, click “Create” in the upper right corner of the screen. Subsequently, send a test message to the members of your broadcast list, then you must wait for a minimum of half an hour and enter the conversation of the list again.

Press and hold your message until the “Info” option appears and then select it and you will see your contacts who have already read it, those who have received it and those who have not received it.

As in the case of Android, people who have already read or received your message have you added to their WhatsApp contacts.

If you don’t recognize someone, instantly block them and check your privacy settings; In this way, you will know what information he was able to see while he had you scheduled.