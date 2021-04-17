WhatsApp trick to know if a contact is close to you | Pixabay

If you want to know if a friend of yours or WhatsApp contact is close to you with the app at your fingertips, so you can achieve it and this time we will show you step by step how to do this simple trick.

Today we will teach you how to know if one of your contacts WhatsApp is somewhere near you.

During the health contingency, the application has become one of the most useful tools to communicate with friends, partner, family and even work colleagues.

However, few know its benefits and functions that, in most cases, are usually hidden from most people.

And is that today you can know exactly if a person on your agenda is near you And the truth is that it is extremely simple and you do not need to install a third-party application for it to work on WhatsApp.

As you can see, some applications that are in the Play Store or iOS Store are not highly recommended to use to spy on someone and also these, in general, tend to steal certain information from your conversations or personal.

Some even tend to access your photos and videos, it is for that reason that here we will show you what are the steps to know if a contact is already close to your home on WhatsApp.

The first thing you should make sure is to have WhatsApp updated through the iOS Store or Google Play, depending on what type of device you are using and then perform these steps:

Once the first step is done, go to any WhatsApp conversation. In that section, click on the clip icon on Android or the “+” or iPhone. There you must click where it says Location. At that moment you can choose between sending your current location, your location in real time or a specific place. Select the second and with it any contact of yours will be able to see where you are. Even if your friend sends you their location in real time via WhatsApp, you will be able to see if it is close to your home or too far away.

Every day, we share millions of messages through the WhatsApp application, we send thousands of important messages and you may wonder if you can easily review the chats to retrieve messages.

In a very simple way you can find elements of your conversations if you remember part of the sent text.

First of all, you should know that the application does not keep a record of your conversations in the cloud or share their content, everything is encrypted.

And it is that a third party can only access this content if they enter directly to your account or take your cell phone.

On the other hand, it is important to know that you cannot recover and search for messages that have been deleted by the sender and finally, if you migrate your WhatsApp account from Android to iOS, you will not be able to recover the messages.

There are two kinds of search engines in the WhatsApp application, the first is visible on the main screen, it will help you find contacts and their respective conversations, it also works for groups.

However, there is an internal search engine in each conversation and to access the latter, it is necessary to enter the application and then enter any chat, once there you must press the name or phone number at the top.

A menu will open in which you can configure various elements of the conversation, such as viewing shared files, silencing it, changing the wallpaper and there is also a tool called “Search in chat”.