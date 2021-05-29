WhatsApp trick to hide your cell phone number | Pixabay

On this occasion we will introduce you to an incredible trick of WhatsApp to be able to hide your cell phone number and have much more privacy, so keep reading because surely this will interest you a lot and we will guide you step by step.

If you want more Privacy and you want to hide your number when someone looks at your WhatsApp profile you are in the right place.

A few days ago the famous app WhatsApp released its latest update, which allows us to listen to audios at twice the speed.

This function has met their expectations and has delighted millions of users, however, there are some who are still dissatisfied with the application since they want more privacy, such as hiding our number when we enter the profile.

This time we will teach you a new trick so that you can achieve it, so take note of how to use this trick.

It should be mentioned that it should be considered that on many occasions WhatsApp can be a risk because we send personal information such as: bank accounts, receipts with our address, or some other important information.

In addition, sometimes people we do not know write to us, either to sell us a product or ask us about something.

To avoid this annoyance we will teach you to hide your real number when someone enters your profile, so go by pencil and paper to write down the following steps:

The first thing you should do is have another cell phone with a different number, that is, another SIM card. This alternate computer must have the ability to receive text messages (SMS). Now, you must uninstall WhatsApp from the smartphone you currently use and place the SIM of the alternative phone in this device. The SIM that you normally use will be inserted into the alternative device. Then install WhatsApp again and the application will ask you to register a number. You will have to enter the number you normally use to receive an OTP message (One Time Password Authentication). Done, now you can use WhatsApp with your usual number with a different SIM and your number will not appear in the profile.

On the other hand, not a week has passed since WhatsApp officially launched its last update, which allows us to listen to audio of several minutes at half the time and at speeds of 1.5x and 2x, and now, it was known that they published a new beta of the application that is testing the tool called “Flash Call”.

As you may recall, since last May 15, the day that WhatsApp’s new privacy policies came into effect, mark zuckerberg’s company has been trying to recover all users who have migrated to instant messaging applications such as Telegram or Signal, and this wants to achieve it by granting greater security than its main competition.

According to the specialized portal WabetaInfo, this WhatsApp function called “Flash Call” is still under development and is only available in the Google Play Beta Program.

However, it is no longer impossible to test it because it has reached its maximum participant capacity and does not accept any more verifiers.

This is how the aforementioned media specified that it is basically a new method of verifying the telephone number, similar to the function of a text message (SMS), however, this tool consists of a quick call that will automatically become a call lost.