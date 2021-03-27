WhatsApp trick to hide the “typing …”

WhatsApp trick to hide the “writing ….” | Pixabay

That’s right, believe it or not, the famous messaging app, WhatsApp, allows you to hide the “writing” message and this time we will tell you step by step how to perform this incredible trick that you will surely want to try.

Nowadays you can prevent people from detecting when you are writing to them on WhatsApp and we share the tutorial to avoid being detected in the application.

The message “writing” on the applicative indicates that someone is in your conversation and is about to send you a message.

It may interest you: Trick to read your WhatsApp messages without entering the app

However, today we will show you how to hide it, because despite the constant drops and the application of its new 2021 policies, the application that today is owned by Facebook continues to be successful with some users who refuse or prefer not to use Telegram.

The application that is direct competition with Signal and Telegram has a series of functions that have been gradually implemented.

Such is the great example, that it is now possible to make calls and video calls using WhatsApp Web on the PC.

But this is not the only thing, since it is expected that the tool will also be enabled that will allow you to automatically delete a conversation after 7 days, so that no one but you can read it.

However, there are several tricks that very few know, for example, of preventing your friends from knowing that you are writing in a WhatsApp group and now you can do it with these simple steps.

Best of all, you can use this function without having to download third-party programs that, many times, tend to get into your WhatsApp conversations and even personal information.

It may interest you: You are suspicious! Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja separated

The first thing to do is enter the WhatsApp application. After that, open the group conversation or chat you want to write to. Then move the notification bar of your cell phone. There you will have to look for the Airplane Mode / Flight Mode and activate it to disconnect from the internet at all. Return to WhatsApp, write the message and send it Open the shortcuts menu once again and disconnect the Airplane mode

With this, you will have already sent the message without the need for your WhatsApp friends to know that you are “writing”.

You can do the same if you do not want to be seen connected or “onlineHowever, remember that you must also have the data pack turned off.

In case the data pack is turned on, the trick may not work, make sure you don’t have it active.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the other hand, if you have a problem and need to report it when you have some kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com and you can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Many people may have wondered if you can register the phone number of your company in the messaging application and this if possible.

And although there are a variety of tools that have yet to be tested, there is a simple trick for you to use the application with your landline number

It may interest you: With WhatsApp Web you can now send messages offline!

It should be mentioned that this option is only enabled in case you have a company and decide to use WhatsApp Business which is an application in which you can upload the complete catalog of the products you offer.

Something very important is that you should always have the landline by your side, since, rarely, WhatsApp tends to confirm that you are using it correctly to improve your business work or, otherwise, it can cancel your account.