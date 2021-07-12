WhatsApp trick to hide the annoying “online”

WhatsApp trick to be able to hide the annoying “online” | Pixabay

On this occasion we will let you know how you can hide the online of the famous app WhatsApp so you can read all the messages you have received without other people noticing.

As we already mentioned in other notes, unfortunately there is no trick Ultimate to hide the famous WhatsApp online from your contacts.

However, what does exist is a way to read the messages that have been sent to you without waking up the double blue check or appearing online.

In addition, the best thing is that you do not need other third-party applications, since this trick is found in the WhatsApp application for Android itself.

The truth is that this is very good news, since using unofficial applications could cause the closure of your WhatsApp account.

Very few people know that WhatsApp has a widget on Android to check pending conversations.

It should be noted that this is not new, far from it, but it is truly useful and the fact is that widgets have been losing steam over the years and many of the new Android users simply do not consider using them.

For this, you just have to go to a free screen of your interface and make a long press, then click on ‘Widgets’ and look for WhatsApp.

It is a widget that takes up a lot, however it will give you all the information you need from the messages received.

Later, place it on your home screen and wait for it to load the messages, and that simple you will be able to see the messages without entering the application.

In it you will be able to see all the messages that you have received on WhatsApp and that you have not opened or read, that’s right, all of them and without cutting anything.

Well, there is an exception and that is that the message received is a very long text, so it will be cut off and the rest of the messages will appear ordered and differentiated by conversations, as if that were not enough, the messages from the groups also appear.

This is how thanks to this WhatsApp widget you can hide the online when you want to read received messages.

And is that not being within the application will not appear online and the double check will not change by reading the messages from the widget.

There is no doubt that this is the best and easiest way to read all pending WhatsApp messages without being online or activating the double blue check.

The rest of the options require third-party applications and this could render your account useless due to violating WhatsApp policies.