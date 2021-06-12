WhatsApp trick to hide conversations | Pixabay

On this occasion we will introduce you to a trick of the famous app of WhatsApp with which you will learn to hide your conversations in both Android and IOS operating systems, so if you are interested, continue reading.

There is no doubt that advances in technology Y communications They have left collateral damage that has been taken by some victims, such as privacy.

And it is that unfortunately keeping secrets in these times is not easy at all, since we have spent half our lives inside our mobile device.

It may interest you: WhatsApp steps to unblock a contact

In fact, to be honest, one of the hot spots in this loss of privacy thing is instant messaging.

While it is true that it has considerably facilitated our way of communicating, everything we say is written in these applications, and any lover of what is foreign could enter our accounts and find out everything.

It is for this reason that we have the possibility to hide the conversations that we consider most sensitive and thus prevent our privacy from being violated.

The first thing we will do is open the application on our iPhone in the tab where we find all our conversations.

Subsequently, we look for the one we are interested in hiding and on it, without entering, we slide to the left and the Archive option will appear.

Then by clicking on it we will see how the conversation disappears from our list, but don’t worry, it has not gone very far.

It may interest you: In a tiny outfit, Diosa Canales looks like Niurka Marcos

From now on, the conversation is in a folder called Archived Chats and to access it we have to stretch the screen by sliding down.

If at any time we want to undo the operation, we only have to access the conversation again, swipe to the left and click on the Unarchive option.

While the procedure in the case of Android is quite similar to what we have just seen in the iOS operating systems.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

As we have seen on iPhone, the first thing we will do is open the application in the window where all our conversations are.

Now we select the conversation that we want to hide, however, instead of sliding to the left, we will click for a long time on the contact’s name and in the menu that appears above, we will press the archive button (a box with a down arrow).

To find now the conversations archived in Android, formerly they were shown at the bottom, but soon they will also be shown above the rest of the conversations.

It may interest you: Kima already paints herself! Kimberly Loaiza is surprised

Wherever it is, you will need to tap on archived conversations in order to see the conversations you have hidden.

Whereas if you want to return one of these conversations to visibility, tap on it and choose Unarchive chat.

It should be noted that for the moment, WhatsApp unarchives the chats as soon as they receive a new message, although this can be changed when what was formerly known as the “vacation mode” arrives for everyone.