WhatsApp trick to hide chats on your computer | Pixabay

This time we will give you the steps to hide the chats in the browser version of the WhatsApp application, so if you still don’t know how this works, keep reading, it will surely interest you.

As you can see, WhatsApp already has several tools to protect your PrivacyHowever, in the computer version there are extensions that can increase your privacy.

The truth is that WhatsApp has already become one of the most downloaded communication applications in the world.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to know if someone reads your chats

And it is that in it you can not only send photos, videos, but even share documents in Word, Excel or PDF format. But there is something you should know in case you use the PC version.

Many times we want to view our conversations on the big screen and that is why WhatsApp Web gives us the possibility of being able to message each other from the comfort of our computer.

However, in case we go to buy or we detach ourselves from our PC for a while, anyone who passes in front of it can visualize our conversations and know with whom we are constantly talking.

Here at Show News we will teach you the trick to hide all your WhatsApp Web conversations without having to close the application or lock your computer.

It is worth mentioning that in order to prevent your friends from finding out who you are talking to in WhatsApp Web, you need to have an extension for Google Chrome.

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp Web from your browser. When you do, go to this link now and there you will download WA Web Plus for WhatsApp. There a series of options will open that will allow you to modify WhatsApp Web. Choose the tool to hide your conversations or “hide chats” or “Blur contacts names”. At that moment, every time you enter WhatsApp Web, you will see all your conversations blurred or pixelated.

It may interest you: Steps in WhatsApp hide your status from certain contacts

That way, in case you leave your app On the PC, no one will be able to view your chats unless you have it.

On the other hand, like the cell phone, in WhatsApp Web you have the possibility to change the color of the application easily. Of course, you must always have the application or program in its latest version:

The first thing you should do is open WhatsApp Web. Do not open the application in a browser, but download it from the Microsoft Store. Then log in to your account by scanning the QR code. Then press the three points at the top. There go to Settings. Then click on “Wallpaper”. Choose the one you like the most and if you want WhatsApp’s own emoticons to be highlighted. When you finish, you can have the entire platform with a color other than the traditional green.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Remember that if you do not have Internet or your cell phone is not active, simply the computer application is temporarily blocked; in turn, it informs you when your battery reaches a critical state.

However, the multi-device function is now being tested. Up to four mobiles, computers or tablets may be using your WhatsApp account for greater comfort.

Unfortunately, it has not been explained what the security conditions will be to prevent data theft or that third parties can use your accounts, however, rumors indicate that WhatsApp is working on biometric filters.

It may interest you: “No plastic”, Lizbeth Rodríguez is exhibited in a small swimsuit

As you may remember, Telegram has surpassed WhatsApp in downloads, according to the latest Sensor Tower report, this after the Facebook app announced its new 2021 security policies at the beginning of the year, however, despite this, millions of people continue to use the app in the world.