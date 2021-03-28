WhatsApp trick to download the statuses in high quality | Pixabay

If you still don’t know how to download the WhatsApp statuses of all your friends without the need for programs this trick is special for you, so don’t hesitate to read on and take note of each of the steps to carry it out.

WhatsApp is one of the Applications that we use the most in our daily lives, however, now a trick has been discovered that has been extremely useful for many of the users.

And it has as its protagonist the state of the famous instant messaging application, and today we will teach you how to download them and in good quality.

This is the tool to be able to download the statuses of your friends without the need for other programs or third-party applications that, in general, tend to steal personal information, your number or access your conversations without any permission.

As you will remember, the states or status of the application can be shared by anyone who has access to the app and can be seen only by whoever has your number and you have it on the agenda.

In it they can share photos, videos and even create phrases so that all your contacts can read them.

However, these tend to disappear from WhatsApp within exactly 24 hours and after that time, the trick will not work.

However, if you saw the states, they will still remain on your mobile device and that is why here we will show you how to download a state in case you are interested in keeping any of them in high quality.

It is worth mentioning that this trick only works in the operating systems of Android, from where you can access a variety of folders in the same application.

While on iPhones this is a bit complicated, since everything is encrypted and there is no quick access to hidden files.

The first thing you should do is enter the files of your application, use the Files folder on your smartphone and if it does not count, you can download one on Google Play. Once inside, go to the WhatsApp folder. Subsequently, you must click on the Settings of said folder Define that the hidden files and folders are shown. Once you’ve done that, head over to the Media folder. Inside there simply choose Status and you can see all the statuses that you have seen on WhatsApp.

Remember that if you still do not see any of the states, you will have to use the same application so that it downloads quickly.

And now it only remains to copy it to another folder and voila, you will have the WhatsApp Status downloaded without programs and in high quality, without resorting to the famous screenshots or screenshots that, for the most part, tend to reduce the size.

On the other hand, the application tends to totally lower the quality and compress the images that you send to another person, causing the megapixels of your camera not to be used well and, sometimes, they end up being pixelated.

And to be able to send a photo in high quality or in HD, it is not necessary that you have to download third-party applications that, many times, tend to ask you for information to access all your photos and personal information.

Just use these steps in WhatsApp:

To begin you must update WhatsApp using Google Play or iOS Store. After that, enter the fast messaging application. Then go to any conversation or to which you want to send a photo. Now hit the clip. In that section, do not click on the Photos button, but on Documents. When you’ve uploaded your files, simply browse for the photos you want to send. You can choose between one or several, depending.

Remember that the file has to be less than 100 MB and that way you can send all the images you want without problems.

And that’s how simple you can send your photos or even videos to your contacts without losing any quality at all.