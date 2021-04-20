WhatsApp trick to download app statuses | Pixabay

On this occasion we will introduce you to a trick of the famous app WhatsApp to download the statuses of another person, because surely more than once you wanted to do it and simply took a screenshot.

WhatsApp has a trick hidden that allows you to download any status that a user shares without losing image quality, although it only works on Android mobiles.

The truth is that this is one of the most used social applications in the world and with the passage of time it has become essential on a mobile device.

However, despite this, not all users take full advantage of the tool’s possibilities, which has a series of hidden tricks that take full advantage of it.

From never losing a file to pixelating one Photography Before sending it, the possibilities offered by WhatsApp are extremely wide.

On this occasion, the new trick of the application owned by Facebook puts its focus on statuses, a feature similar to Instagram stories.

Besides being able to discover who can see them; WhatsApp also allows you to download the statuses uploaded by family and friends in high quality and without the need to install a third-party application.

Of course, this trick is only available for devices that have an Android operating system.

It is worth mentioning that these states have a series of peculiarities, such as knowing who has seen them, and they serve to share with others different events, special moments, reflections and other content in different formats: such as image or video.

Android mobile users can use this little trick to download contact stories without losing image quality and without having to ask for it to be sent to them.

A very interesting feature to save those files that have been shared in that medium that may be of interest.

It should also be noted that it is not necessary to edit the file, such as cutting the size, since it is downloaded exactly the same as how the contact uploads it to their profile.

To carry out this trick, you do not need to install an application, but rather take advantage of a little-known WhatsApp function.

The truth is that the vast majority of users are unaware that everything seen in the application owned by Facebook is stored in a hidden folder on the mobile device, which is key to this situation.

To download a history of a contact, just follow these steps:

You must first open the Files application on your mobile device and if you do not have it installed, go to Google Play to download it and have it on your mobile. Once open, you have to find the WhatsApp folder, click on Settings and activate the Hidden Folders. At that time you have to enter Media Folder and access Statuses, where you can find the WhatsApp stories. That is where the states that have been shared in the account are located, and they appear in their original formats, such as PNG or JPG in the case of images, or MP4 for videos.

However, there is an essential requirement for this trick to work, since it is absolutely necessary to have seen the state that you want to download before.

It has an explanation, since WhatsApp saves the states that are displayed in the internal memory of the phone.

In addition, it should also be noted that depending on the brand of the mobile device, as in the case of Huawei, the setting to show hidden files may be in a different place.

Once you have completed the process, it is now possible to download any story that a WhatsApp contact uploads to their profile.

Also, the file is downloaded with high image quality, so the content can be enjoyed without pixels or any image distortion.

It should be noted that WhatsApp statuses cannot be downloaded natively, but thanks to this simple trick it is now possible to perform this action.

Previously, the only ways to get a status for a contact were to ask them to pass on the shared image or video; or take a screenshot, something that spoils the end result.