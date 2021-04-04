WhatsApp trick to change the typography in the chats

WhatsApp trick to change the typography in chats | Pixabay

If you want to change the letters of WhatsApp on your cell phone iPhone This trick is special for you so that you can achieve it and surprise your friends, we will tell you step by step what you should do, so keep reading to find out everything.

If you have an iPhone and you cannot change the WhatsApp letters, here we will explain how to do it and although this can be done in an extremely simple way in the terminals Android, in the Apple operating system there are some restrictions, such as the possibility of not being able to install APK.

However, this is not a problem in case you want to modify the font or letters of your WhatsApp so that your friends can be surprised.

Best of all, you can decorate them completely to your liking, and even change their color which will make them 100% personalized.

For this, it is worth mentioning that it is a priority to have a third-party program, however, these will not affect your mobile device at all, much less will you download advertising that invades your mobile device.

In such a way that here in Show News we will show you how to make this change of letters in WhatsApp without suffering alterations in your iPhone terminal.

Follow the steps so that you can modify the WhatsApp fonts:

The first thing you have to do is download the latest version of WhatsApp. After that, simply search the iOS Store for the Text Designer app. These lyrics are totally free on the iPhone. When you have it, simply open the application and adjust it to your liking. Once that step is done, write the phrase you want to send. At that time the various fonts will be transformed into your text. Copy the one you want and then paste it into the WhatsApp conversation you want. Once you have sent it, the other person will receive the same text, without alterations in WhatsApp.

On the other hand, they recently announced that the application will introduce the option to modify the color in the future.

As you will remember, Telegram added the option to change the color of the interface in 2017 and WhatsApp would be planning to introduce these changes in the next updates that will be released very soon.

It is about the possibility of changing the color of the application buttons natively and not using third-party applications.

According to the first details of WABeta Info, the icons for calls, video calls and chat can be green water on the iPhone, as well as choose a variety of tones, depending on the style you are looking for in WhatsApp.

And although this is still a test, the same source points out that it could arrive in the iOS version in the coming weeks, for Android terminals there are still no details about it.

It is worth mentioning that in order to test the latest WhatsApp news on your iPhone device, you need to be a Beta Tester using TestFlight.

Although vacancies are closed for developers, you can be pending if any are enabled on the page.

In order to modify the WhatsApp icons, as WABeta Info points out, you must go to the app Settings on your iPhone and click on Chats.

In the same section where you can modify the background color or the theme, there will also be the customization option.

WhatsApp is developing a function that allows you to change some colors in your application ”, describes his tweet. He also adds that “the feature is under development and there are no further details at this time.”

On the other hand, it is possible, for now, to modify the background color of each of the applications, even with the decoration in high relief.

So you can choose the “dark mode” and, in turn, intersperse it with yellow, light blue, red, orange, purple.