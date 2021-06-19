WhatsApp trick to change the time of sent messages | Pixabay

As you can see, the app WhatsApp has endless details to configure and now you can also change the time a message was sent, so if this interests you, continue reading, because we will teach you how to do it step by step.

The truth is that WhatsApp is one of the Applications most downloaded communication channels, above Telegram or Signal.

Through it you can send any type of multimedia message such as photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and all kinds of documents in Word or PDF.

This is without a doubt the true platform to chat with your family, friends and co-workers.

However, few people know about the benefits or tricks that WhatsApp has today and these are hidden or you must download a third-party application in order to take full advantage of the fast messaging application.

This is the case of the possibility of changing the time and up to the date of the sending of your messages that you send day by day and here the steps to follow are discussed.

It should be noted that this will only be shown in case you send a message by WhatsApp after configuring, that means that the texts before this will not change.

The trick is extremely easy and you just have to have your mobile device with WhatsApp updated and then execute these steps in the settings of your cell phone.

If your mobile device is Android or an iPhone, you can use the steps in both. The first thing is to enter the Settings. There go to Accessibility or General. Now click on Date and time. Deactivate the button where it says “Set automatically” and “24 hours” Now simply indicate the time you want a WhatsApp message to be sent. Then go to WhatsApp and send a message.

With this you can get your message to acquire a new time and your friend will review the notification with a different time.

On the other hand, a group of developers has released the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V12, which is full of functions that will soon be present in the original Facebook application.

Remember that in order to get WhatsApp Plus V12 on your mobile device it is necessary for you to fully uninstall the original application, otherwise, there may be problems when you log in or the information is simply not finished processing.