WhatsApp trick to be able to change the design without other apps

If you want to know how to change the color of your entire WhatsApp, we will let you know how to do it with an incredible trick, so keep reading so that you find out how to do it step by step, it will surely interest you.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become the messaging application that updates from time to time.

In the past weeks, it has even added new options such as the ability to modify the speed of your audio notes and even activate messages that self-destruct in a week if they are not seen by your contacts.

And although WhatsApp still needs to change on an aesthetic level, there are several details that you should take into consideration, especially if you want to give your conversations a touch of creativity.

It is for that reason that today we will give you a trick to be able to change the design of your conversations and thus be able to have a new platform where you can exchange texts, photos, videos, GIFs, stickers and other multimedia content.

The WhatsApp trick is extremely simple and it is only necessary that you have the updated application, then you must use all the steps that we will leave you below in order to have an alternative to improve your conversations.

These steps can be carried out both on your cell phone with Android or iPhone (iOS) operating system, however, you must remember that you should always make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp:

The first thing to do is enter the WhatsApp application. Then head over to your conversations. There click on the three dots in the upper corner of the conversation. You will notice in that section the possibility of changing the wallpaper. Click on it and you can activate adding the one found on your reel or have the option to choose a predetermined one. You can also make use of the change of letters using the Font application. That way, any font will be sent to your friend without the need to copy or paste the text. In order to access Fonts you can do it using the iOS Store or Google Play.

It should be noted that now it also has a tool that you may not have noticed and that it is time to put it to the test and now you can know exactly how many strangers look at your application states.

For this it is not necessary that you install any third-party application in between, on the contrary, you will only have to enter WhatsApp and perform the steps that we will mention below.

The trick is for all those users who have an Android or iOS device (iPhone) and the first thing to do is update WhatsApp and then do the following:

Go to WhatsApp. There you must go to States. Post any status: it can be a phrase, video, photo or something like that. Wait a few minutes or maybe a few hours for multiple users to see it. Then open in Viewed. There you will see a list of all the people who have seen your States. At that moment, people who have only chatted once and whose number you still keep on your cell phone may appear. You just have to enter the contact and delete it from your mobile device. With this, that person who you only chatted once, and who is a completely stranger, will never see your WhatsApp statuses again.