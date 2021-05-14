WhatsApp trick to avoid being cut off

WhatsApp trick to avoid being incommunicado | Instagram

That’s right, from this Saturday, you could be without your WhatsApp account, so we will tell you how to avoid staying in solitary confinement, so keep reading because surely if you are those who did not accept the conditions, you will be interested.

As you will remember, the new terms and Conditions WhatsApp will come into effect on May 15 and if you do not accept them, unfortunately you will be cut off.

Unfortunately, accepting the new terms and conditions of WhatsApp is a totally essential requirement to continue using the application.

They will come into effect on May 15 and all those users who have not accepted will not be able to use the service normally.

This is how the only and most effective method to avoid problems with WhatsApp and its new conditions is very simple: accept them.

And in case you have already done it, you should not worry, since the application will continue to work, so if you have not done it yet, in the next few days you should receive a message that will allow you to accept or reject them.

It should be noted that WhatsApp clarified that it will not delete accounts that have not accepted the new terms, however, it will apply gradual restrictions.

First of all, as of the deadline, they will only be able to receive calls and notifications, but not read or send messages.

The company clarifies that “after a few weeks of limited functionality”, it will apply more restrictions. At this point, users who still persist in not accepting the terms and conditions will no longer be able to receive calls and notifications. They will also not be able to make calls and send messages.

It is important to note that WhatsApp does not specify when the second batch of restrictions will apply, in which they will render the application useless, however, it clarifies that:

It won’t happen to all users at the same time. “

However, it is necessary to clarify that if you have already rejected the conditions and you regret it, you still have the possibility to accept them, even after May 15.

That is, if your account has been restricted, when you accept the conditions, the functions will be restored and you will be able to communicate normally again.

However, you could still lose access to your account due to WhatsApp’s inactive user policy.

WhatsApp indicates that it will delete accounts that are inactive for more than 120 days in order to maintain security, limit data retention and protect user privacy.

It should be noted that the company considers inactive users who do not connect to the service, this means that if you stop using WhatsApp for more than 120 days, for whatever reason, not accept the conditions, saved phone, etc.

On the other hand, this worked as a kind of ultimatum on the part of Facebook, who acquired the app in 2014.

In addition, by accepting it, you are allowing the transfer of your data with Facebook, the beginning of the integration between the messaging platform and the social network, something that in the past they had promised would not happen, but finally decided to do it.

This is how, once people have accepted the new terms and conditions, they allow a good number of personal data to be transferred to Facebook.

It does not matter if WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption for messages, the social network is not interested in that, but rather wants to know other more appetizing details to better direct advertising and monetize the two billion users of the platform.

So you only have one day to decide what you want for your future within the application, as these terms will only affect those who manage companies practically.