WhatsApp trick to activate the "left-handed mode" in your chats

If you are left-handed without a doubt this is the mode you should activate in the famous app WhatsApp so you can enjoy it your way and to make it a much better experience above all, because sometimes it can be a bit annoying.

The truth is that left-handed people often have a hard time doing the things that right-handed people do very normally.

For example, if you play the guitar, you must change the strings to our position, as well as place the table with the fork always to the left.

However, WhatsApp has a mode for you and here at Show News we will tell you all about it and how to activate it.

It should be noted that the famous WhatsApp application has a series of changes in its latest update.

For example, it is already possible to use the tool that allows you to obtain messages that self-destruct in 7 days if they are not read, in addition, you can also use the function to accelerate the audio notes up to twice their speed.

On the other hand, if you’ve never used “left-handed mode” in the app, then it’s definitely time to get it.

Best of all, in order to do this, it is not necessary to download a complementary application.

And it is that many times, third-party applications tend to enter your conversations and WhatsApp contact list, breaking the security protocol.

It is for that reason that today we will teach you step by step how to have the “left-handed mode” in less than a second.

If you have a hard time typing with a keyboard made only for right-handed people, then you will love this WhatsApp trick.

Here are all the steps to activate the “left-handed mode”:

The first thing will be to enter the “Settings” of your smartphone. Now go to “About phone” or “Phone information” At that time you will see a tab that says “Build number” and click 3 times in a row. There you will see that the developer options have been activated. Now go back to “Settings” and click on “Additional Settings”. Select “Developer Options.” Finally, click on “Force use of the format direction from right to left”. And with that you will have already activated the “left-handed mode” in WhatsApp. You just have to open a conversation and start using it in your WhatsApp conversations.

