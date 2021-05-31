WhatsApp trick: send an audio to someone who has blocked you | Pixabay

On this occasion we will let you know how to send a voice message to someone who has blocked you within the app WhatsApp, so if you have doubts about this, keep reading, because it will surely serve you too much.

If you want to communicate with that person who has blocked you on WhatsApp through a voice note, you should definitely use this simple trick.

If you already have the latest WhatsApp functions on your Android or iPhone terminal, through it you can communicate with anyone in the world just by having their phone number registered on your cell phone and the application installed.

However, sometimes a person tends to block us on WhatsApp either due to some kind of setback we had with him or her and if you want to send him a message again, there is only one trick to be able to do so that we will show you below.

As you can see, every time someone blocks you, it is no longer possible to view their status, much less to be able to send them a text or make calls normally.

Likewise, you will not be able to see their last connection time, profile photo or if they are “online” or not, so it is practically that you have a contact scheduled with whom you cannot communicate and it is possible that even by phone call they have blocked you.

In order to send a voice note or audio message by WhatsApp to that person, it is necessary to follow the steps very carefully and it is worth mentioning that you only have one opportunity to carry it out.

In order to perform this trick, it is necessary for a friend of yours, the most trusted, to collaborate with you in order to send audio messages to someone again.

The first thing you should do is open the WhatsApp application. Now you must ask a contact to add you to a WhatsApp group. At that time, insist that he also add that person who has blocked you. After doing this, simply send a voice memo or audio message. Record the time you want. Now you just have to select the message and click on Info. There you will see if that person heard your voice message or not. It should be noted that if that person decides to leave the group, your friend will have to re-create a new group with the two of you. Remember also to use the calls to avoid any misunderstandings.

On the other hand, in less than two months WhatsApp has released several updates to provide us with greater security and privacy.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is doing everything possible to recover users who migrated to applications such as Telegram or Signal, this since its new privacy policies came into effect on May 15.

Precisely, this last word is what they are trying to offer in their new updates to attract their people again; now, they are testing “Disappearing Mode.”

The WhatsApp application is implementing greater security and privacy in its application; So far, it gives us the option to “Delete a message for everyone”, however, to achieve this we have an estimated time of 60 minutes, if we exceed this period we can only delete it for ourselves.

In addition, recently the instant messaging application implemented the “Temporary Messages” option, which will automatically delete messages from a conversation after 7 days.