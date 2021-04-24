WhatsApp trick: see the photo of a contact who blocked you | Pixabay

This time we will teach you a trick of the app WhatsApp to see the profile picture of a contact who has blocked you again and if you are curious about that, you should definitely continue reading because it will surely interest you.

If you want to see again the photo of someone who has locked In WhatsApp, this is what you must do to be able to do it.

Today we will show you how to see the profile picture of a contact that has blocked you, because you just have to follow the steps that we will mention below.

It may interest you: WhatsApp launches a new function Voice messages at speed!

The truth is that it is extremely simple, since just by having the cell phone number of any person, you can talk to her on WhatsApp, also through her you can exchange text messages, as well as animated stickers, GIFs, photos and videos.

But not only that, since in the coming weeks the famous WhatsApp application will add various functions such as the possibility of activating the messages that self-destruct, or the tool to be able to change the color of the application in a personalized way.

However, one of the functions that many people use every day is blocking, which is when someone is removed from the application due to some kind of misunderstanding or simply to prevent that person from communicating with us.

Now there is a way for you to once again view the photo of someone who has blocked you without the need for alternative programs to WhatsApp.

The first thing you should do is ask a friend of yours to also be an accomplice with you so that you can see the profile picture of someone who has blocked you.

Enter WhatsApp from your mobile application. Then you should go to the conversation of your friend that you chose. At that moment you must tell him to add you to a WhatsApp group between him, the blocked person and you. After that, you will see the profile picture of that blocked person again. Of course, you will not be able to see what he or she writes in the group, only the administrator will be able to see it. Likewise, it should be specified that if that person leaves the group, they will no longer be able to be added.

It may interest you: Naughty !, Lizbeth Rodríguez receives a kiss in an unexpected place

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is one of the most downloaded applications in most of the world, since it has customization elements and various communication tools; for example, you can send text messages, send GIFs, stickers, voice messages, make video calls, among others.

On the other hand, it has customization options such as the wallpaper of each conversation and settings to improve privacy, such as hiding the two blue checks.

But, did you know that you can use the application remotely or without touching your Android mobile? If the answer is no, this is thanks to Google’s voice assistant with the command “Ok, Google.”

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

First of all, you must make sure that your mobile device is updated with the latest version of Android and, in turn, your voice assistant must work correctly; You can check it by leaving your cell phone idle and saying “Ok, Google.”

However, if it does not work, you must configure your voice in the options so that you can use your mobile remotely. Once everything is ready, you just need to repeat the following “Ok, Google. Send a WhatsApp to ‘contact name’ “.

Then, if the contact is not found, a window will appear in which you can search for it manually and then a text field will appear for you to dictate the message. When the writing is finished, you just have to confirm the shipment with a “Yes”.