WhatsApp Trick: Look at the profile of someone who blocked you | Pixabay

As you can see, the famous app WhatsApp offers its users endless tools to facilitate communication between contacts and this time we will introduce you to a great trick that will undoubtedly help you.

WhatsApp allows its millions of users both the communication and the restriction of our data to all over the world.

And this is how in addition to sharing data and Private information, the messaging application allows us to hide our images and connection times to prevent this data from reaching third parties.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web trick to enable “dark mode”

However, the system is not foolproof and there are certain tricks to get around the restrictions without the need to be a hacker or hacker.

There is a trick in WhatsApp so that users can see the profile photo of the contacts who blocked them.

And it is that as you know, a person blocked in the instant messaging system will not be able to see when the contact’s last connection was, or their status updates, or the changes in the profile photo.

Fortunately, the trick to bypass the restriction does not pose a risk of banning and does not require the download of a third-party application.

Well, you can do everything from the same WhatsApp system and we also take the opportunity to warn that any application that promises access to a WhatsApp account poses a risk of malware, even if the service is offered in virtual stores such as Google Play and App Store .

To start, the first thing you should do is ask a trusted friend or contact to create a WhatsApp group and invite the person who activated the block.

It may interest you: The Simpsons celebrate Star Wars day with a short on Disney +

Then you must ask your contact to make you the group administrator and then delete the participants, except for the user who activated the block.

After completing these steps, you will be able to see both your profile photo and send messages to a person who has blocked you.

If the user leaves the group, the cheat will stop working, but the other way out is to ask the contact to take a screenshot to the profile of the target user.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the other hand, there are several users who have decided not to continue with WhatsApp for privacy reasons.

And in fact, to the relief of thousands of WhatsApp users, there is an alternative to get out of the cumbersome process of communicating to everyone that you will no longer be available on the messaging service and that you can be contacted elsewhere.

It is worth mentioning that you do not require a third-party application to make your WhatsApp output clean and orderly.

It may interest you: Is Kimberly Loaiza afraid of Juan de Dios Pantoja?

Before it is May 15, the deadline to accept the new privacy policies, you must open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone and go to “Settings”.

Then, click on the text that appears to the right of your profile photo and click on the box to be able to write a message.

As of May 15, you can find me on Telegram and Signal ”is the simplest message you can do to coordinate your future communication in an app other than WhatsApp.

In this way, the contacts that come through your conversation to write to you will read that you will soon leave WhatsApp and you can be contacted in another space.

Remember that, if you do not accept the conditions, the platform will limit your access to the platform and you will not be able to communicate with others.

And since you have already decided to say goodbye to the WhatsApp platform, we recommend that you make a backup of your conversations on WhatsApp so that you can import it into Telegram and continue with the thread of your conversations.

For this, a third-party app is not necessary for this change, since Telegram itself has this service for importing chats for the competition.