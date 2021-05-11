WhatsApp trick: avoid sharing your information with Facebook | Pixabay

If you don’t want WhatsApp to share your information with FacebookWithout a doubt, this is what you should do at this time if you have accepted the new 2021 policies, an issue that has many people concerned.

As you may recall, as of May 15, it will put its new 2021 policy into effect after several months of delay.

And it is that since last January of this year the famous app WhatsApp informed its users that all kinds of information that you make when contacting a company will be taken by the Facebook application in order to improve its advertising system.

And although this has been well seen by small entrepreneurs, for people who use the fast messaging application it can generate privacy problems.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is not going to check what you write or view everything you send to your contacts.

On the contrary, the information that it will take from your mobile device will be the name of the companies that you always contact, in order to provide you with more details of your preferences on the social network.

All the information exchange that occurs between WhatsApp and Facebook will be linked to your cell phone number.

It is through this that, every time you contact a company through the social network, this data will automatically be sent to the base of Mark Zuckerberg’s website and for this, do the following:

Enter the Facebook application from the application or on the PC. Once done, click on Settings and head to Settings. Now go to Privacy. There in Notifications you must click on phone number. Now you just have to delete the number associated with WhatsApp. With this, every time you want to perform an action linked to WhatsApp, it will not open automatically. Similarly, your information will not be shared.

It should be noted that WhatsApp has informed its users that, if they do not accept the new policies, they will be able to continue using the application on their mobile devices.

As we mentioned before, the WhatsApp application will change its policies and conditions of use on May 15.

This will allow you to improve the advertising system with Facebook, in addition to adding a new security and privacy pattern so that no one reads your conversations.

However, some users said on social networks that WhatsApp will break with its encryption and that it will begin to check everything you write and send on its smartphone platform, which was denied in a short time.

In addition, the fast messaging application also pointed out that people who do not accept its new 2021 policies before next May 15, will be able to continue using the service normally.

So if the message appeared and you ignored it, then there is an ideal trick for you so that there are no future problems with your conversations.

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp. A message about new WhatsApp policies will appear at the head of your conversations. If you can’t see it, then you should go to Settings. Under all the options, you will see the WhatsApp alert tab. Click and you will see the message of the new conditions of the application. Accept them and you’re done.

With this, you will accept that the WhatsApp application share certain details with Facebook to improve its advertising.