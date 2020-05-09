WhatsApp is one of the most used applications to phone your contacts or start a video call, but sometimes it is also necessary to record it. Read: # StayAtHome: Buying online has advantages

Currently you can use it to make video calls with up to 8 people at a time in a simple and fast way.

When you start the video call or call, the application starts recording automatically. Photo: Screenshot / My Pocket

But if what you want is also to record the call while you are talking to your friend, family member or acquaintance, what you should do is the following, taking into account that according to the Law the other person must be aware that you are recording it.

The trick to record the call on Whatsapp is by downloading the application called Cube Acr from Google Play or Apple Store.

When you start the application, you grant it all the necessary permissions so that the application can function properly.

In the options you will be able to see and hear what was recorded as well as the date and time. Photo: Screenshot.

Once finished configuring the application you enter WhatsApp and start a call with the contact with whom you want to record the call and Cube ACR will automatically start recording your video call.

Another way to record the screen of your cell phone as well as the internal and external sounds is using the native applications of your cell phone, in the case of iOS devices, you must select the screen record option found by sliding the bottom panel.

Once you start recording with it you must give permission to allow the use of the microphone and thus you can record external noises such as your voice.

.