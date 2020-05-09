Whatsapp: the most useful tricks to make your life easier | Pexels

Whatsapp: the most useful tricks to make your life easier. Even though most people use this popular app not everyone knows benefit from all its functions, so we will tell you which are the most simple and ideal for you to get the most out of your app, from your iphone.

Read messages without opening the app

So you do not have to open the messages to know what they say is you can configure your phone to appear from the screen, you just have to turn on notifications and ready, the messages will appear on the screen of your cel without you review them directly from the application.

Listen to the audios before sending them

This trick is very good and all you have to do is select the microphone icon that is used to record the message and make a sweep up, this will block the audio and will not send it until we finish recording it, when you stop recording an icon will appear that says play, pick it up and voila.

Two-step verification

Two-step verification is very important to improve the security of our device, the only thing you have to do is enter the configuration and go to the two-step verification, it will only ask you for the lock key of your phone or your email in case you do not remember it.

Send full videos

If you haven’t been able to send videos from your cell phone you can simply select the file you want to send from your videos and click on the “share” option once there go to “save files”, so you can share it as a file to your WhatsApp contacts without having to cut it, the only rule is weighing less than 100MB.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel.

.