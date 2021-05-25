WhatsApp supposedly launches a secret update: this is what you should do to protect your account more | Technology

WhatsApp has been accused of making changes to the application without notifying users, jeopardizing the privacy of their accounts. However, this secret update has not been confirmed and it is an easy change to reconfigure in the settings.

After the May update for which WhatsApp has received so much criticism in recent months, the application faces a new accusation. The idea of ​​a secret update circulates in networks whereby WhatsApp had changed some privacy terms without warning.

The company denies this and assures Forbes that the changes were made in 2019, indicating to users how to proceed to strengthen their security. Mobberley NW on Twitter indicates that the application has reset the chat group settings back to default, reducing user security.

This implies that anyone, known or not, can add you to a new WhatsApp group without your permission. “These people can include fraudulent messages, loan snatchers, etc.” they explain on Twitter. A configuration that is easy to check and change.

WhatsApp has recently changed its group settings to include “everyone” by default so people you don’t know can add you to a group without your knowing. These people may include scam messages, loan Sharks, etc. You can change its default settings as follows: #mobberley #knutsford pic.twitter.com/xzqpeJmHeD – Mobberley NW (@MobberleyNw) May 18, 2021

Entering WhatsApp, open the vertical three dots menu in the upper right corner. Go into Settings and then in Privacy. In the following options menu you will see the section Groups And below “Everyone“,”My contacts“or “My contacts, except ... “. Click on this section and choose the last two options.

If “Everyone” is marked, it means that any stranger who knows your phone can add you to a WhatsApp group without your permission. This is the option that has been established by default since the 2019 update and that Mobberley NW complains about, as it poses a risk to the user’s privacy.

Conversely, if we mark My Contacts or My Contacts, except…, we restrict access to our account to people we know and trust. The rest must send a private message to request our entry into any WhatsApp group and we can reject the invitation if it is not safe or does not interest us, having more control over our account.

It is difficult to check if WhatsApp has really changed these settings in the few days. At Computer Hoy we have reviewed our accounts and the Groups configuration remained as we established it in 2019Zack Dofman, a Forbes contributor on cybersecurity, hasn’t noticed any changes either.

Apart from this supposed secret update, this function is little known among users for the importance it has for their security and privacy. We should all adjust it in our apps.