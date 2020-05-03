Seeing advertising in an application is something we are used to, since many of the free apps that we download are free, and they put ads on one part of the screen in order to make a profit. But seeing advertising in an app like WhatsApp is something that will shock them many users, because it has always been an application that has had no need to put ads.

Advertising on WhatsApp? Yes, because Facebook has been looking for a way to monetize the gigantic profit opportunity WhatsApp, used by almost 1/3 of the world population every month, provides them.

Advertising on WhatsApp Status

With the idea of ​​unifying functions among its different applications, after the mega-success of the Instagram Stories -photos and / or videos that you can upload and delete within 24 hours-, Facebook decided to take them to WhatsApp through the States, with which you can share text, photos, videos and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

Examples of designs on ads on WhatsApp



Chris Daniels, vice president of WhatsApp, confirmed in late 2018 that “we are going to put announcements in ‘Status’. This is going to be the company’s primary mode of monetizationas well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp. ” But 2019 came, and we have not seen it yet. And last year, at the Facebook Marketing Summit 2019, WhatsApp announced its intentions to introduce the ads in the app from 2020, following in the footsteps of Instagram, which began to advertise in its Stories. We do not know when it will arrive, nor if we will see announcements in more sites apart from in the States of WhatsApp

Not right now

But those plans seem to have changed, and according to the website The Information, Facebook will postpone the project of putting ads in the WhatsApp states. But postponing is not canceling, and therefore it seems clear that one day we will see advertising within the messaging app. The idea of ​​Facebook is to introduce them when the famous (and feared) merger between WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram is carried out, unifying infrastructures and databases under a single architecture.

In fact, to see the importance of this for Facebook, a representative of the company has confirmed to the Engadget website that “Ads in the States are still a long-term opportunity for WhatsApp”. According to The Information, the way Facebook would implement the ads on WhatsApp – which is an encrypted messaging app – would be using users’ phone numbers to match Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, for it customize ads addressed to each user.

A plan that even some Facebook executives seem concerned about because it could lead to WhatsApp users delete their Facebook accounts to avoid those personalized ads based on the data. But be that as it may, WhatsApp is certainly the most greedy application right now for online advertising, because we are talking about an app used by more than 2,000 million people a month. Make an account of the potential money that would represent in advertising revenue for Facebook.

Facebook promised there would be no ads

Acquired in 2014, Facebook did one of its biggest businesses when it bought the WhatsApp application 6 years ago in a financial deal that today is worth 22,000 million dollars. If you remember, the doubts among WhatsApp users were immediate, and many feared that Facebook would fill the app with things like Premium subscription systems, etc. But it was not so, since Facebook was firm to the WhatsApp concept and announced the app was going to stay as it was, noting that “without ads. No games. No weird stuff. “

Six years have passed and as we see Facebook has just failed to fulfill its promise. And although the ads only go to the States tab, which have been a failure and have not had exactly the same pull as the Stories on Instagram, it starts with the same: very little. Recall that the founders of WhatsApp, who became part of the Facebook board after the purchase, ended up leaving the company between December 2017 and May 2018 for not agreeing with the new orientation that Zuckerberg and theirs had given him. given to your application. In fact, in September of the same year, the founders of Instagram also left Facebook in an exodus of important executives.