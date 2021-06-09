WhatsApp steps to unblock a contact | Pixabay

If you want to restore conversations with a WhatsApp contact we will give you the steps to follow to to unlock a profile in the app mobile, so keep reading so you know how to do it.

If you blocked a WhatsApp contact and want to reverse this action, you should know that you can do it and in an extremely simple way.

And is that many people do not know what to do with those who turn out to be extremely annoying or fill your tray with spam, that is why you can silence or to block to that contact.

In this way you can also eliminate contacts who are dedicated to making sales or who are simply annoying and offer you a service.

It should be noted that, as we mentioned earlier, it is an option that you can reverse if you wish to regain contact with the blocked person.

If it turns out to be a toxic person or just writes to annoy you, you can also make a report to have this account sanctioned.

Before unblocking a contact, you should know that you will not receive the messages, call alerts or status updates that it has sent you with before you unblock it.

On the other hand, if you had not saved the number in your contacts library, you will not be able to restore it on your mobile.

Steps to block a WhatsApp contact:

Open the WhatsApp application and then click More options> Settings. Click Account> Privacy> Blocked Contacts, then Add. Find or select the contact you want to block. Block an unknown phone number: Open the conversation on WhatsApp with the unknown number. Then click BLOCK. Touch BLOCK or REPORT & BLOCK to report and block the number.

It should be noted that when blocking a number, you will not receive the messages or the contact will be displayed on your cell phone and also those who are blocked will not be able to see your profile information, or changes to your photo.

You must bear in mind that you can also unblock a contact by following these steps:

In WhatsApp, click More options> Settings. Then click on Account> Privacy> Blocked Contacts. Touch the name of the contact you want to unblock. Touch Unblock {contact}. Now you and your contact can exchange messages and calls, and see their status updates.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the messaging applications that most people in the world use to communicate with another person at any time.

Even today it is possible to reproduce the audios that you receive in the application at a speed of 1x, 1.5x and 2x, the latter being twice the normal, however, this is not the only trick or function.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp also has a new function that allows you to activate messages that disappear after 7 days if they are not seen by your contact.

However, many people have a series of problems when sending a text message, which has bothered many of the users.