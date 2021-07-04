WhatsApp steps to transform audios into text | Pixabay

Today we will teach you a trick so that you can convert the audios of WhatsApp in text And the truth is super easy, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading so that you can learn it step by step.

That’s right, believe it or not, it is possible to transcribe WhatsApp audios and we will introduce you to the tools that are available on the Android platform.

The app WhatsApp is one of the most used on Android and iOS and through different tools it allows us to share messages, photos and other elements.

It is true that the developers add new material with each update, but there are basic things that the company already implements to its services and WhatsApp continues to test in the Beta version until God knows when.

Luckily, there is an option if you are looking for some extra help in what the instant messaging service offers you.

It is as well as if you are in the university and for some reason you must do an interview, or you have to make an important report at work, an automatic system is always useful to be able to transcribe the voice note on WhatsApp.

It is for this reason that the developer Mirko Dimatino thought about this situation and shared a very useful tool for those circumstances on Google Play, the virtual store of the Android operating system.

The application we are talking about is called Transcriber for WhatsApp and the best thing is that the download is free and has no time limits.

Have you ever been receiving WhatsApp voice messages and couldn’t listen at the time? Now you can convert them to text and know in time what your friends are communicating, even when the situation does not allow it ”, reads the official description of the service.

You must bear in mind that Transcriber for WhatsApp is under development, so there is a risk that it will be unstable for some users.

It should be noted that its size is 3.6 MB and requires Android 5.0 and later versions. While the download is free, there are paid services in the system.

In case you need to transcribe an audio from WhatsApp and the application cannot help you, you can opt for the services available on the Internet, such as Dictaction, Text from speech and Speechnotes are the most useful.

On the other hand, new WhatsApp tools have been reported in the beta version and now you can change the quality of the video you want to share.

That’s right, WhatsApp developers are already working on a function to allow users of the Android operating system to choose the quality of the video that they will share with their contacts, either in individual or group conversations.

The function itself is not available at first glance for WhatsApp Beta users, but appears in the source code, that is, the company is already anticipating the appearance of this extremely useful tool for those who share audiovisual material.