WhatsApp steps to recover your suspended account

Did you know that WhatsApp can suspend your account if you carry out inappropriate activities in the app or breach its terms of use? If the answer is no, this time we will tell you what the common reasons for this penalty are and how you can recover your account if it has already been suspended.

There is no doubt that messaging app WhatsApp has become an extremely essential tool for remote communication, especially during contingency months.

And while most people use it to keep in touch with family, friends or co-workers, there are those who unfortunately use it improperly.

Although it may seem crazy or uncertain, each month more than 2 million accounts They are suspended on WhatsApp, as indicated by the application in its technical report on the prevention of abuse.

Although this figure represents 0.13% of the monthly users of the application, it may have happened to you without really knowing the reason or how to fix it.

That is why we will mention what are the possible causes of the suspension of your account in WhatsApp and how to recover it.

According to the WhatsApp Help Center, an account is suspended when the user does not respect the conditions of service stipulated during the installation of the application.

The list of inappropriate uses of the platform includes:

-Show illegal, obsc3n0, defamatory, threatening, intimidating or harassing content in your status, messages and profile photos. The dissemination of hateful, racist, offensive speeches that promote harmful conduct or violent crimes is not allowed. -V10lar the rights of privacy, publicity, intellectual property, industrial property and copyright. Send automatic, massive or unwanted messages. If a user has already asked you not to contact him or not to add him to groups, respect his decision; otherwise, you will likely receive a report. Overuse of broadcast lists. This action increases the possibility that several users will block or report your account, so it will be suspended.

On the other hand, in its technical report on preventing abuse, WhatsApp explains that its servers do not read conversations due to end-to-end encryption; however, they do analyze your account activity with various mechanisms.

For example, if the writing speed corresponds to that of a person or it is an automated message, if a single user creates dozens of groups in less than a minute or if your Internet network is linked to an identified offender. In this way, spam and other inappropriate uses of the application are avoided.

While another common cause is the use of unauthorized versions of WhatsApp, such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp. If you don’t uninstall these third-party apps after a temporary suspension, you run the risk of your account being permanently suspended, warns the app’s Help Center.

You must also uninstall the unauthorized application and download the official version of WhatsApp, after verifying your number, the message will appear: “A backup copy was found”, and you will have to choose the “Restore” option. This way you won’t lose your conversations in the process.

However, in the case of WhatsApp Plus, the history of your conversations should be automatically transferred to the official application and just uninstall the unauthorized version of the application, download WhatsApp and verify your phone number.

But if you really violated any of the WhatsApp conditions of service, it is best to respect the temporary suspension of your account and be more careful with how you use the application, because generally, this sanction lasts 24 to 72 hours.