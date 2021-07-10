WhatsApp steps to lock your chats with fingerprint

WhatsApp steps to block your chats with fingerprint | Pixabay

On this occasion we will let you know how to block your conversations WhatsApp through your fingerprint And in this way you can protect your information even more, so keep reading so you know how to do it.

The truth is that the privacy of users is one of the most important aspects for the app by WhatsApp.

It is for this reason that it works every day on new tools to be able to protect those who use the application, such as the next photos and videos that disappear after having seen them once.

It may interest you: These are the 6 apps that would leave you without WhatsApp

However, WhatsApp already has certain tools to safeguard privacy that very few have been able to take advantage of.

This is how blocking conversations with a fingerprint is one of the hidden functions of the famous WhatsApp application, with which you can prevent anyone else from accessing your information or conversations.

Best of all, you don’t need external applications to use conversation blocking, all you have to do is update the application and follow the next step by step.

Steps to lock your WhatsApp conversations with fingerprint:

To start you must enter WhatsApp and click on the menu with three dots located in the upper right. Then select the option that says ‘Settings’. Then go to the ‘Account’ section and then select ‘Privacy’. Once there, locate the option that says ‘Fingerprint lock’. Then you will need to turn on the ‘Fingerprint Unlock’ switch. Confirm your fingerprint through your phone’s sensor. Now, you have to choose if you want the application to crash immediately, after one minute or after thirty minutes.

It may interest you: Do Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja denounce YouTuber Fox?

It should be noted that there is also this other alternative with which you can activate your fingerprint to block and unblock applications, which is not a WhatsApp function, however, it is a function of your smartphone, whether it is an Android or iOS device.

Steps to activate the application lock to protect access to WhatsApp:

First you must enter the ‘Settings’ menu of your phone. Then tap on the option ‘Security and privacy’. Now click on the section that says ‘Application blocking’. This will ask you to enter your security PIN code and then the list of installed applications on your smartphone will appear. Search for WhatsApp and activate the switch on its right. And voila, that’s how easy you can add a security plus not only to WhatsApp, but also to any other application that you want to protect.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Also, to top it off, this is a very useful feature when it comes to protecting private WhatsApp conversations, in case someone else is using your phone.

So now try one of these two alternatives so you know which is the best for you, so give it a try.