WhatsApp steps to leave a group and not realize it

If you no longer want to belong to a WhatsApp group because they talk too much, we will teach you how to leave it without realizing it, so if this has happened to you, without a doubt this note is special for you so keep reading.

If who get out of a conversation group without anyone knowing WhatsApp allows you to do it very easily.

This is one of the favorite platforms for you to communicate with your friends, family or colleagues who are anywhere in the world.

Through this application you can talk about various topics as well as send videos, photos, GIFs, stickers and the most entertaining memes that are a success on social networks.

However, in the WhatsApp application it is now possible to activate the multimedia contents that disappear as soon as they are seen by your contacts, as well as the messages that self-destruct in a week if they are not seen by your relatives or colleagues in a group or conversation individual.

This is how now a new method has been discovered so that you can leave a group which added you and that you do not want to belong to.

And without a doubt the best of all is that it is not necessary to have alternate applications to the messaging application.

And it is that many times the APKs that tend to work to complement WhatsApp steal certain information or access your contact list in order to launch targeted advertising or simply send them a text message indicating that they should download your program.

STEPS TO LEAVE A WHATSAPP GROUP WITHOUT YOUR FRIENDS KNOWING

The trick is extremely easy and you only have to have WhatsApp updated so that you can always have all your conversations with the latest news that is added to the application.

Follow all the steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iPhone mobile device. Now you must go to a WhatsApp group. Later, go to the settings of that group. There you must silence it forever. Now you just have to File it. At that time that conversation will never return to the main part of your WhatsApp tray. With this you will never see the group again and many will think that you have left.

It is worth mentioning that when you leave a WhatsApp group, it is normal for a tab to appear that says “User has left the group.”

It is for that reason that this time we have given you the trick so that you never participate in that conversation again.