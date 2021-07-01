WhatsApp steps to deactivate your account for as long as you want | Pixabay

If you wish deactivate your WhatsApp account without the need to turn off your data, Wi-Fi or uninstall the application, we will tell you how to do it step by step without the need to download third-party applications, so keep reading.

As you may remember, the famous app WhatsApp has been developing the “Vacation mode” tool, which consists of temporarily archiving individual or group conversations when we are outside of working hours.

This is how, with this function, you will not be bothered by messages or alerts from a work group or notification balloons will appear, likewise the conversations in that group will be preserved when you decide to disable this mode.

However, and unfortunately, it is not yet available in the official version of the app, however, there are other ways to disconnect from WhatsApp and here we tell you a little more about it.

The “Vacation mode” as its name says, serves to completely disconnect from the world of work, this so that when they talk to you in a work group or mention you in the conversation, you will not receive any type of message and in this way you will avoid see them.

As we mentioned before, there are a series of tricks to perform a similar function and temporarily disconnect from WhatsApp without having your messages deleted and you can read them later.

It is worth mentioning that this option is only for mobile devices with Android operating system, since the trick will be found inside the Smartphone settings.

Enter the “Settings” of your mobile device. Find and click on the “Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls” option. We locate the tab “Concentration Mode” and enter “Work time”. A new window will open and we click on “Edit”. Now, we choose all the applications except WhatsApp and click on “Done.” We can choose the duration time for the function to deactivate. It can be a maximum of 12 hours or until you decide to deactivate it. Finally, we click on “Start”.

Ready, now we will not be able to open WhatsApp until we decide to deactivate the “Work Time” function and as you can see, the icon of the instant messaging application will be colored lead and no matter how much we want to enter, we will not be able to.

This activated tool will not harm WhatsApp Web, it means that we can still chat on the computer version except that we turn off the cell phone data, the same phone or move the device too far from the computer.

It should be noted that there are other more radical options to temporarily disconnect from WhatsApp, one of them is to turn off mobile data or Wi-Fi or in the worst case, uninstall the application.

In none of these are we going to lose messages, we can all see them when we re-enter the application.