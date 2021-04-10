WhatsApp steps to change the ringtone | Unsplash

This time we will show you how to change the ringtone of WhatsApp, which will help you distinguish between calls to mobile and to app, so if you still don’t know how, keep reading to learn step by step.

You must be very attentive to this trick, since there are millions of users who have put this tutorial into practice and it is useful to differentiate the calls from your friends.

It should be noted that the mobile application is used to chat, share photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents, etc.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to share a photo without being online

However, there are few users who do not use the application in its entirety, for example, in WhatsApp it is possible to change the alert tone of notifications and calls to some users.

That way, every time a song is heard, you can know exactly who it is without taking your phone out of your pocket and this is what you must do to play it.

It should be mentioned that it is not necessary to download third-party applications that often tend to ask you for permission to enter your personal information and even in your WhatsApp conversations.

The most important thing is that you must have the latest version of WhatsApp on your cell phone, both on your Android device and on the iPhones.

Enter the WhatsApp application after updating it. Now enter a specific conversation. Click on the profile picture and go to where it says “Wallpaper and sound”. When you find yourself in a new screen, you can customize the tone.

You can choose the default one or one that says chord, aurora, bamboo, circles, code, hello, popcorn, among others.

When you do, now every time you receive a notification or call from your friend, that tone will be heard independent of the calls that other people make to you.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza will return to the networks With a change of look!

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp enabled its two-step verification function and although this is not new, many do not know exactly what it is for and why it is important.

Other applications that are based on the model of the application belonging to Facebook do not have it and there your conversations may be at risk if you have not activated the two-step verification function.

WhatsApp mentions that every time you activate the check In two steps of the application you add security to your account and your conversations:

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In order to activate two-step verification, you must first update your WhatsApp on Android and iOS. Then you must go to Settings of the application. At that moment, enter Account. There you will see the “Two-step verification” section. At that moment, you must click where it says “Activate”. Then you must put a pin and, if you want, an email.

Now, when you do not use WhatsApp for a while or when you install it on another computer, you must put that password so that no one else can enter your chats.

On the other hand, according to data from the beginning of 2020, it is the leader in instant messaging in much of the world, in which it exceeds 2000 million users, surpassing other applications such as Facebook Messenger or Telegram, among others.

And although the application was launched in 2009 mainly for iOS, and a year later for Android, it became massively popular from around 2012 to the present.

It may interest you: Share Kimberly Loaiza the measurements of her figure On video!

WhatsApp displaced the SMS service, forever revolutionizing the instant messaging service thanks to the multiplication of smartphones and Internet access.

As you may recall, on February 19, 2014, the application was acquired by the Facebook company for 19,000 million dollars (of which 12,000 million corresponded to Facebook shares and the rest, in cash).

At the beginning of October, the definitive purchase of WhatsApp by Facebook was announced for $ 21.8 billion.

A few weeks after the purchase, WhatsApp announced that it would have the ability to make video calls in the summer of the same year.