WhatsApp steps to change the design Do it on your cell phone! | Pixabay

If you want to get the new WhatsApp design, this time we will give you the steps to get it right now, so if you’re curious, keep reading so you can find out everything step by step.

The truth is that every time someone acquires a mobile device, One of the applications that is downloaded as the first option is WhatsApp.

Just by having one phone number, you can create an account to chat with whoever you want around the world, no matter what time it is.

It should be noted that the latest WhatsApp update is bringing a series of functions that many are already testing.

And the most notable is the possibility of modifying the speed of your audios or voice notes that your friends send you: you can choose between 1x, 1.5x and up to 2x.

However, now the application will change its design, specifically within the conversation and according to information revealed by WABeta Info, the balloons of the conversations will look more rounded and no longer rectangular, as they used to be.

As you know, WhatsApp is testing the new design of the application in those users who have joined the beta program of the application, that is, if you do not have the possibility of being a tester, it may take time or never reach your cell phone.

As can be seen in the photographs provided by WABeta Info, now the corners of the chat bubbles of any conversation are more curved, adopting an aesthetic very similar to that of Facebook Messenger today.

In order to obtain it, you will have to become a beta user of WhatsApp, however and unfortunately, currently the quotas are closed, but you can watch out for them to open soon.

ON ANDROID

The first thing to do is go to Google Play There simply search for WhatsApp. Once inside the WhatsApp tab, scroll down. There you will see the option to become a beta tester if you don’t see it, then go to this link. Accept the conditions and you will have to wait a bit for you to start downloading, if there is one, the latest version of WhatsApp Beta. At the moment the vacancies are closed.

ON IPHONE

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight from the App Store. When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone You should now be redirected back to TestFlight. Press Accept to get the position and it won’t take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone. It should be noted that on iPhone the participants of the WhatsApp beta are a little more limited. Anyway, try to install it and be attentive to any changes or opening of quotas.