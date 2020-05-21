For many WhatsApp states are the phrases that they can put for other users to see. But we are sorry to say that this name is now carried by short stories that you can upload in multimedia format. The funny thing is that not many people use this function inherited from Instagram, but there it is. And on Facebook they have given it some importance, so much so that they have had to back down to put WhatsApp states in 30 seconds.

WhatsApp statuses are twice as long

Messaging apps have all their own features to set them apart from the rest. In this way, users determine which one fits their needs, although it is clear that WhatsApp is the most widespread. The application is a veteran and it seems that by many rivals that come out it is at the foot of the canyon and very present on phones and computers around the world.

Although it is one of the simplest, the software is capable of giving you good security with its encryption as well as a layer of customization. In it we find apart from the profile photo the states among other functions. And we say it in the plural because for many the phrase that defines you the most or you want to put it is still called, but this name is now attributed to 30 second stories like they will be again.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.166: what’s new? WhatsApp is starting to restore the old limit for videos sent to status updates in India: 30 seconds! Https: //t.co/4CjgQIXIfH NOTE: To get back the old limit quickly, it’s recommended to install this beta. – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 19, 2020

It turns out that the company takes a step back to offer more time to its users and for each content they publish they can extend it in no less than half a minute. This measure of time is what this output function had on WhatsApp. All this we have been able to verify thanks to WABetaInfo, who are those who have seen this novelty in the beta version of WhatsApp version 2.20.166 for Android, Although they claim that not all users have access to it.

That is why, when entering a testing phase, Menlo Park will begin a process to know the acceptance of this function. It will be a matter of whether users with the beta phase give their approval or bad, although it may be a measure that Facebook integrates itself in the near future.

For now, and in case you didn’t know, to upload a WhatsApp status you just have to go to the States tab, click on your photo to upload the story and put the image or video of 15 seconds maximum (as the company now leaves) and wait for your contacts to see it.