A few days ago we discovered that WhatsApp was preparing the ground to allow calls with more than four people, and now, according to WaBetaInfo, the new limit is starting to kick in to users progressively. First, of course, in the beta version of the application.

Finally, the unknown has been revealed, and initially the new limit is eight participants. The operation is the same as always, with the only difference that to include more than four participants it is necessary that all of them have a recent version of WhatsApp.

More people per call

An example call with five participants. WaBetaInfo image

Since WhatsApp included group video calls in its application, the limit has remained unchanged in four participants in total, including yourself. It is now when the closure is opened for video calls with more participants, with a maximum total of eight people per call.

As reported by WaBetaInfo, the new limit is already being activating for beta users WhatsApp for Android and iOS. This is a gradual activation, so that some users receive the new limit and others not yet.

The way to start group video calls with more than four participants and up to eight in total is the same as always: from a chat group with less than the total, from the calls tab or by calling one and then adding participants. The only difference is that everyone on the call they need to have a recent version of WhatsApp. Otherwise, an error message is displayed.

Activation of this new limit seems to be very progressive, so it may take hours, days or even more to activate in your account, although you already use the beta version of WhatsApp.

Track | WaBetaInfo

Share



WhatsApp starts activating video calls for up to eight people in its beta