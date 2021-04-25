WhatsApp solves a critical memory failure in iOS, and you must update | Technology

After several years, WhatsApp has finally solved a RAM memory management failure that the application had on iOS devices.

WhatsApp It is the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, with more than 2 billion active users every day, and therefore it is the main target of cybercriminals and it is always in the news when some type of failure is reported.

That is why WhatsApp engineers must always be attentive to any type of vulnerability or failure that exists in the application, something that can change depending on the operating system that is running, mainly Android or iOS.

Three months ago, Wabetainfo reported a major ruling regarding Critical memory leaks in WhatsApp for iOS, and that was played every time the contact selector was opened. Curiously, he points out that he informed WhatsApp on January 22, and it has been now, with the release of update 2.21.70, when the memory failure has been solved, three months later.

For you to understand the severity of this failure that compromised the performance of our iPhone, basically WhatsApp did not release the resources in a specific case, in this case the RAM, when we stopped using the application.

I’ve discovered a critical memory leak in WhatsApp for iOS, that has been around for many years and it could be reproduced every time you open a contact picker.

I’ve personally reported it on January 22 and it has been recently fixed. 🤩 If you’re on 2.21.70+, you’re fine! 😁 – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 24, 2021

When an application runs, it borrows the RAM of our device temporarily while it is being used, to release it shortly afterwards when it is no longer in use. Well, with this WhatsApp bug on iOS, the application did not release the RAM once it stopped being used, later slowing down the device. But this was not always the case.

As mentioned, this bug was reproduced in WhatsApp for iOS every time the user opened the contact selector when using WhatsApp, and only in that case the previously borrowed memory was not released, which caused a slowdown in our device.

WhatsApp is full of hoaxes, and most of them are easy to avoid. Let’s see how to protect yourself against the lies and traps of these messages.

All you have to do is update WhatsApp on iOS to the latest version, which has already solved this failure in memory management.