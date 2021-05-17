WhatsApp scammers create a new deception scheme | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that scammers They are taking advantage of the entry into force of the new WhatsApp policy to create a new deception scheme, so stay tuned and keep reading to find out everything.

Unfortunately, many users, mostly retired, began to receive text messages advising that the service will no longer be free unless they perform certain actions.

And it seems that everything seems to indicate that some criminals have created a new scam scheme taking advantage of the entry into force of the new WhatsApp privacy and conditions policy, according to RIA Novosti.

It may interest you: Summary of the new WhatsApp privacy conditions

Scammers are sending users, most of them retired, messages stating that as of May 15, the service will no longer be free unless they take certain actions.

To prevent this from happening, they point out that the user must send the same SMS to ten contacts, with a shipping cost of 0.01 euros.

“In this way we will verify that you are an active user and your logo will turn blue and remain free”, reads the text of the message.

It should be noted that this is a scheme known as a chain of messages, a kind of trap for the brain, explains Igor Bederov, from the Russian engineering center SafeNet.

The objective of the attackers is to massively spread certain information among a large number of people.

It could be requests, reports of some kind and even viruses, warned the expert, who recommends ignoring these types of messages.

It may interest you: Summary of the new WhatsApp privacy conditions

On May 15, the deadline for accepting the new WhatsApp policy was met and the platform has clarified that they should not delete the accounts of those who do not accept the new conditions of use, however, they warned that they “will find limited functionality” from service.

Although they will be able to answer incoming calls, video calls or messages, they will not have direct access to your chat list.

WhatsApp Messenger is an instant messaging application for smartphones, in which messages are sent and received via the Internet, as well as images, videos, audios, audio recordings (voice notes), documents, locations, contacts, gifs, stickers, as well as calls and video calls with several participants at the same time, among other functions.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

WhatsApp is automatically integrated into the contact book, which differentiates it from other applications, since it is not necessary to enter a password or PIN to access the service.

According to data from the beginning of 2020, it is the leader in instant messaging in much of the world, in which it exceeds 2 billion users, surpassing other applications such as Facebook Messenger or Telegram, among others.

Although the application was launched in 2009 mainly for iOS, and a year later for Android, it became massively popular from approximately 2012 to the present. WhatsApp displaced the SMS service, forever revolutionizing the instant messaging service thanks to the multiplication of smartphones and Internet access.

It may interest you: In a video of Kimberly Loaiza, Kima takes away the limelight!

On February 19, 2014, the application was acquired by the company Facebook for 19,000 million dollars and at the beginning of October, the definitive purchase of WhatsApp by Facebook for 21,800 million dollars was announced.

A few weeks after the purchase, WhatsApp announced that it would have the ability to make video calls in the summer of the same year.

It should be noted that the definitive deployment of VoIP progressively reached all mobile platforms during 2015.

As we mentioned earlier, WhatsApp Inc. was founded in 2009 by Jan Koum (who had come from Ukraine to the United States in the early nineties, without speaking practically English) and who had previously worked in the companies of Adobe and Apple, in addition from being the director of the platform operations team at Yahoo! and former head of Brian Acton’s engineering team.