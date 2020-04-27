         WhatsApp says limiting forwarding has caused a 70% drop in viral messages

WhatsApp has been testing for quite some time formulas to deal with disinformation through their platform, something they have always identified with the massive sending of messages that go from one account to another without limits. Until 2018, when WhatsApp decided that only the same message could be forwarded to a total of 20 groups. In 2019, the number of forwardings was limited to 5.

Recently, WhatsApp made another change in its forwarding limit that caused quite a controversy among various groups that they talked about censorship in the app promoted by the Government, despite the fact that the messages within WhatsApp are encrypted and are, therefore, unreadable. This limitation came by reducing the number of forwardings to one, only one chat at a time, and from WhatsApp they affirm that the measure is working.

Reducing forwarding has brought WhatsApp back to its original idea.

WhatsApp is clear about how you want us to use your service, even after each user uses it as they see fit. The North American app was conceived for personal use, and WhatsApp itself is clear that the change introduced in the message forwarding limit has contributed to returning it to its original channel. “This change is helping to keep WhatsApp as a place for private and personal conversations,” a spokesperson for the platform told TechCrunch.

The spokesperson for the world’s most widely used messaging app also claims that the strategy is working sensitively, as the forwarding of these messages that WhatsApp labels as “viral” has dropped by up to 70%, contributing to the initial objective of the app when making this change, which was none other than to prevent the spread of disinformation.

“We recently introduced the limit of sharing ‘highly forwarded messages’ to a single chat. Since this new limit was established, worldwide there has been a reduction of 70% in the number of messages highly forwarded through WhatsApp”

The measure taken by WhatsApp has annoyed not a few users who have chosen to abandon the platform for the benefit of competing alternatives, such as Telegram, which recently exceeded 400 million monthly users, but WhatsApp seems satisfied with both the measure taken and the results. We will see if this change of course affects WhatsApp numbers in the future, it will be time to wait for the next publication of quotas for messaging apps.

