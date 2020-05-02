One of the fronts that social networks and applications have had to combat since the Wuhan pandemic began has been that of disinformation. They have all taken steps to avoid hoaxes, scams and ‘fake news’ about the Coronavirus and everything around it, from scams for buying medical supplies to fake news about Covid-19 vaccines, etc. And just at the beginning of April, WhatsApp decided to limit again the number of messages that we could forward between chats for this very reason.

Limited to prevent disinformation

After reducing its capacity almost a year and a half ago, WhatsApp’s Forward function was limited to five contacts / groups at a time, in an attempt to curb the use of the app as a source of distribution of ‘fake news’, hoaxes and scam attempts . But with the Coronavirus crisis, all that has exploded, the hoaxes have tripled, and for this reason WhatsApp made the decision at the beginning of this April lower the limit to the extreme: you can no longer forward messages or files to 5 contacts at once, only 1 at a time.

As WhatsApp pointed out on its blog, the forwarded messages “have a double date tag that indicates that they were not created by a close contact and, therefore, they are less personal than the typical messages that are sent by WhatsApp. Now we are establishing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time ”.

A 70% drop

And just as the extreme measure of confinement in our homes has had on the Coronavirus infection curve -although to see if it does not rise again in the face of the number of irresponsible parents who are skipping quarantine-, the WhatsApp measure of Limiting message forwarding has had an effect, since according to Facebook (owner of WhatsApp) the spread of forwarded viral messages has dropped a spectacular 70% globally in the 2 weeks and little that takes the active measure.

In this way, messages with a very high number of forwards have collapsed thanks to the restrictive measure, helping to make WhatsApp “a place for personal and private conversations”, and not a tool for propagating hoaxes and fake news’. Will WhatsApp raise this limit again when the pandemic has subsided, or will it already remain by default in the app?