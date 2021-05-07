WhatsApp recommends stickers depending on what you are writing

WhatsApp continues to look for ways to enrich chats. And although stickers have been common in the messaging service for a long time, the company wants to continue enhancing this function with new options.

In this sense, WhatsApp is already testing a new contextual search system for stickers, which suggests those closest to a search term in chats. It was, as usual, Wabetainfo who has shown this function for the first time.

Its operation is very simple: WhatsApp analyzes the first word written in the chat bar and, if it matches any stickers in the library, will show those closest to the meaning of that word as a suggestion:

Only for official WhatsApp sticker packs

Keep in mind that, as this functionality is specified, it is limited to the official stickers of the service. That is, third-party stickers created from applications such as Sticker Maker are not compatible with this function. And it is that for it to work it is necessary that each sticker is labeled with an identifying keyword

However, according to Wabetainfo, the developer of the famous Sticker Maker confirmed that it is already working on a new update that will support this new feature. With all this, they will continue to be the users who create these stickers those who have to label them correctly so that it works with the new WhatsApp.

For now, and as is usual with these WhatsApp functions, no release date. It is also not known when it will generally reach the different betas of the app for iOS and Android.

In any case, we will have to be attentive to see how this new functionality evolves, which joins a long list of new functions that have been filtering in the betas but they do not finish arriving.

Self-destructing photos and videos, videos without audio, vacation mode or multi-device support are some of the most anticipated, but certainly not the only ones. Many new features with which the company will continue to enhance its messaging service.

