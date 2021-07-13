WhatsApp receives complaints about its intrusive privacy policy | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that a group of consumers in the European Union assures that the app WhatsApp v10la the EU directive on unfair commercial practices, so they are extremely furious.

As you can see, the new terms Y terms WhatsApp continues to cause quite a controversy among millions of users.

The company, owned by Facebook, has faced an avalanche of complaints this Monday, July 12, and it is that eight member entities of the European Consumers Organization (BEUC, for its acronym in English) have filed complaints with the European Commission and with the European network of consumer authorities.

The lynchpin of the protest is “persistent, recurring and intrusive notifications that push users to accept updates to the privacy policy.”

This is how BEUC assures in a statement that the terms and conditions of WhatsApp “are not transparent or understandable for all users.”

Furthermore, as if that were not enough, he also points out that “he has not been able to explain in simple and intelligible language the nature of the changes.”

At this point, it is necessary to remember that the company has failed to communicate its privacy policy, sowing confusion and causing thousands of people to leave the messaging service and migrate to other platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

The organization has not hesitated to ensure that WhasApp “continues to pressure users” to accept its policy.

This comes amid scrutiny by the European Data Protection Authorities for breaches of the GDPR.

Although BEUC’s claim is independent of the ongoing investigation, the organization urges the authorities to speed up a definition in this regard.

As for “persistent notifications”, they claim that they exert undue pressure on users and undermine their freedom of choice.

WhatsApp has been bombarding users for months with aggressive, persistent pop-up messages to force them to agree to its new terms of use and privacy policy. Users have been told that their application will be cut off if they do not accept the new terms. “

However, consumers do not know what they are actually agreeing to. WhatsApp has been deliberately vague about this and consumers would be exposed to far-reaching data processing without valid consent. “

This is precisely how WhatsApp has also been under the scrutiny of different European authorities and in January, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB, for its acronym in English), expressed its concern about the maneuvers of the messaging application.

Later in May, the Hamburg Data Protection Agency banned Facebook from using WhatsApp users’ data.